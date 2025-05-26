Gillette India ups ad and sales promotion expenses to Rs 109 crore in Q3 FY25

Gillette India on Monday announced its third quarter result for the fiscal year 2025. The company has posted a 60% rise in its net profit in the March quarter in fiscal year 2025 while the ad spending increased by 60.2% in the same period.

The personal care product company's profit surged to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended in March in FY2025 as against Rs 99.09 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24, led by growth in the grooming category, said the company's MD V Kumar.

While the advertising and sales promotion expenses also increased from Rs 68 crore in Q3 FY24 to Rs 109.16 crore in Q3 FY25.

Gillette India's sales increased to Rs 767 crore in Q3 FY25--an increase of 13% on a year-on-year basis (Rs 690 crore). The grooming segment revenue comprised Rs 644.5 crore while oral care of Rs 123 crore in the March quarter in FY25.

With this, for the 9-month fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported sales of Rs 2235 crore, up 12% versus the comparable 9-month period last year, driven by a robust portfolio, and focus on innovation.

The maker of razors, trimmers, and shaving gel reported a profit of Rs 418 crore for FY25, up 41% versus the comparable period last year, driven by strong topline growth as well as deliberate productivity interventions to fuel superiority across the portfolio.