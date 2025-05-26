Nazara Technologies' ad spend surges to Rs 151 crore in Q4 FY25

Nazara Technologies has witnessed a 251% rise in its advertisement and business promotions along with a significant surge in its profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025

According to an exchange filing, Nazara spent Rs 151 crore on ads and promotion in the March quarter in FY25 compared to Rs 43 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24.

The company's profit rose to Rs 4.07 crore versus Rs 18 lakh. The company attributed the growth to solid momentum in the core gaming portfolio, particularly Fusebox and Animal Jam, along with improved unit economics in Kiddopia. Fusebox revenue increased from Rs 61.8 crore in FY24 to Rs 161.7 crore in FY25--a 162% rise year-on-year (YoY). Whereas, Animal Jam reported a 10.8% increase in revenue to Rs 105 crore in fiscal year 2025 versus Rs 94.7 crore in FY24.

"FY25 was a strong year for Animal Jam, with robust growth in in-app purchases (IAPs) driven by high player engagement with premium content such as Wishing Coins, Super Boxes, Fantasy Animals (Dragons, Griffins), T-Rex Eggs, Gummy Boxes, and seasonal events like Night of the Phantoms and Jamaalidays," according to the gaming firm.

In January this year, Nazara signed a deal with Slinky and is developing a casual mobile game inspired by nostalgic play.

The PokerBaazi game reported the highest-ever-revenue growth at Rs 180.5 crore in Q4FY25 while full fiscal 25 revenue surged to Rs 588.3 crore.

Overall, Nazara Technologies' ad expense has increased by 112% on a year-on-year basis. The company has spent Rs 376.83 crore in ads and promotion in FY25 compared to Rs 177.52 crore in FY24.

The total profit in FY25 was reduced to Rs 55.86 crore versus Rs 77.36 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company's Q4FY25 revenue has jumped by 95.4% to Rs 520 crore. The gaming segment accounted for Rs 156 crore of the revenue while eSports revenue stood at Rs 217 crore and Ad tech at Rs 148 crore in the March quarter in FY25.

Nazara Technologies claimed to have registered the highest-ever annual EBITDA of Rs 153.5 crore in FY25, with its core gaming business delivering a healthy 19.9% EBITDA margin and overall EBITDA margins of 9.4%.

Nazara's Managing Director and CEO, Nitish Mittersain said, “FY25 has been a pivotal year in Nazara’s journey—marked by record profitability, deeper control across key businesses, and the successful execution of our Nazara 3.0 strategy".

The company received the NCLT nod to acquire sports entertainment startup Smaash to expand into offline gaming. It also acquired London-based video game publisher Curve Games, focused on PC and console platforms in fiscal 2025.

On the outlook of fiscal 2026, Mittersain said the company is poised for accelerated growth with increasing contributions from the core gaming portfolio.