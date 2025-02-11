Gillette India ad expenses up 29% to Rs 96.47 crore; Profit rises to Rs 126 crore in Q2

ADVERTISEMENT
The Gillette India has announced its Quarter 2 results on Monday. The company has reported a 21.18 percent rise in its profit on a year-on-year basis, along with increased advertisement expenses.
Gillette India reported a profit of Rs 125.97 crore for the second quarter ended December 2024.
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, said its ad expenses increased by 29 percent to Rs 96.47 crore in the December quarter (2024) compared to Rs 74.78 crore in the corresponding quarter in 2023.
In the six months of 2024, Gillette India spent Rs 209.91 crore on ads, sales, and promotion.
Overall expenses were up 4 percent in the quarter to Rs 527.60 crore. The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 685.55 crore during October-December 2024 from Rs 639.46 crore a year ago.
Revenue from the grooming segment increased by 11 percent to Rs 570.64 crore in Q2. However, the oral care was down 8.25 percent to Rs 114.91 crore in the same period.
Gillette India also declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.
"These results are a testament to our teams’ execution of the integrated growth strategy – a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution, and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization," Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director of Gillette India said.