Kapil Sharma: The Ad-venger of comedy, slaying audiences with wit and charm

Once upon a time, in the kingdom of Comedy, there reigned a king whose laughter echoed through the hearts of millions. His name was Kapil Sharma, the unrivaled monarch of mirth, whose birthday is today. As Sharma and his fans celebrate his birthday, take a look at the comedy king's journey through the realm of advertisements where Sharma has captivated audiences and brands with his comic genius and brand.

1. Zupee - 'India ka Apna Game' Campaign

In this campaign, Kapil Sharma teams up with Zupee, one of India's online skill-based gaming platforms, as its brand ambassador. The campaign celebrates the deep bond and nationwide popularity of Ludo, honoring its strong connection among the masses. Kapil's association with Zupee further adds to its celebrity associations, aiming to expand its presence in the rapidly expanding realm of skill-based online gaming.

2. Sprite - 'Joke in a Bottle' Campaign

Sprite's 'Joke in a Bottle' campaign features Kapil Sharma alongside Suryakumar Yadav, known for his quick-wit in the Indian cricket team. The campaign showcases unconventional pairs tied by their love for comedy. Kapil's presence adds a refreshing dose of humor, resonating with Sprite's brand ethos of delivering genuine and relatable content that spreads joy and laughter.

3. PayZapp HDFC - Collaboration with Kapil Sharma

PayZapp HDFC's ad features Kapil Sharma as part of an epic collaboration facilitated by team PAB. The ad highlights the choices offered by PayZapp HDFC to its customers, showcasing Kapil Sharma's comedic prowess in a humorous setting. The collaboration underscores Kapil's popularity and appeal across various demographics.

4. Honda Mobilio - 'Car Salesman' Web Series

Kapil Sharma plays a car salesman in the first installment of a reported web series for Honda Mobilio, a seven-seater car. The ad portrays Kapil's flirtatious image, as he uses his charm and wit to pitch both the car and himself as a candidate to a young woman and her mother. The ad showcases Kapil's acting skills and comedic talent in a light-hearted and engaging narrative.

Policybazaar - 'Kapil Ki Suno...'

In 2023, Policybazaar roped in Sharma for a series of ad films marking his return as the company's brand ambassador. Sharma had collaborated with Policybazaar in the past for the Ullu-Thullu campaign. He returned with his signature style to educate customers about the benefits of comparing and buying insurance.