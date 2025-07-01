            
Boston Consulting Group names Yasushi Sasaki as next Asia Pacific Chair

Yasushi Sasaki is currently BCG’s Northeast Asia System Leader, overseeing the firm’s operations in Japan and Korea.

By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2025 4:08 PM
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) announced that Yasushi Sasaki has been appointed the firm’s next Asia Pacific Chair, effective July 1, 2025. Sasaki is currently BCG’s Northeast Asia System Leader, overseeing the firm’s operations in Japan and Korea. He joined BCG in 2002 and is based in Tokyo.

“Thanks to Neeraj’s leadership, BCG’s business in Asia Pacific is now stronger, more connected, and more future-ready than ever,” said Sasaki. “We have faced volatility, and we know more uncertainty lies ahead—but even as the winds shift, our direction remains clear. With a strong crew and a shared compass, I have no doubt we’ll continue reaching new horizons—together.”

Since joining BCG, Sasaki has focused primarily on the financial services sector, with deep expertise in banking, insurance, investment banking, and asset management.

Prior to his current role, he served as Regional Practice Area Leader for Financial Institutions in Asia Pacific and has contributed to several firmwide initiatives. With this appointment, he joins BCG’s Executive Committee, Operating Committee, and People and Purpose Committee.

Sasaki will succeed Neeraj Aggarwal, who has led the Asia Pacific region since 2018.

“I’m especially excited for the region as Sasaki-San steps into the role,” said Aggarwal. “Having worked closely with him over the years, I’ve seen his thoughtful, inclusive, and bold leadership in action. He has played a central role in strengthening the Northeast Asia system—expanding our presence in Japan and Korea and deepening collaboration across the region.”

During Aggarwal's tenure, BCG’s business in Asia Pacific has doubled in size and established itself clearly as the top consulting firm in the region. He helped scale the firm’s capabilities in Digital & AI, Climate & Sustainability and significantly advanced BCG’s diversity agenda, while guiding the region through COVID-19 and broader global volatility.


First Published on Jul 1, 2025 4:08 PM

