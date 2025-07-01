Tata Group appoints Puneet Chhatwal, Sunil D'Souza to Tata Digital's board

Tata Sons has appointed Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive officer, Indian Hotels, and Sunil D'Souza, CEO, Tata Consumer, to Tata Digital's board in order to strengthen the company's consumer business expertise, stated an ET report. This move comes following departure of Naveen Tahilyani, who had stepped down as Tata Digital's MD & CEO in May.

The other reason for this move is the firm lacking leaders backed with strong consumer business experience, followed by too many finance-backed members.

Tata Group has also named Ankur Verma as the acting chairman of Croma. It has been reported that until a CEO for Tata Digital is appointed, the company will function as a board-managed company.

In May, Tahilyani stepped down after a one-year stint, and joined UK-based Prudential Plc as Regional CEO for India, Africa, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

He took over as CEO of Tata Digital in February 2024, replacing Pratik Pal. Tata Digital had seen several senior leadership changes in recent years, including the exit of President Mukesh Bansal in early 2023.

But, there have a few appointments in the recent times too.

In May, Aarthi Subramanian was named the executive director - president and chief operating officer, and Mangesh Sathe was appointed as the chief strategy officer. With her recent appointment, she became executive director on the Board of TCS.

Subramanian most recently functioned as the group chief digital officer at Tata Sons and has been on the TCS Board as a non-executive member.