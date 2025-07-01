            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • tata-group-appoints-puneet-chhatwal-sunil-dsouza-to-tata-digitals-board-72560

Tata Group appoints Puneet Chhatwal, Sunil D'Souza to Tata Digital's board

This move comes following departure of Naveen Tahilyani, who had stepped down as Tata Digital's MD & CEO in May.

By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2025 12:26 PM
Tata Group appoints Puneet Chhatwal, Sunil D'Souza to Tata Digital's board
The other reason for this move is the firm lacking leaders backed with strong consumer business experience, followed by too many finance-backed members. (From left to right: Puneet Chhatwal and Sunil D'Souza)

Tata Sons has appointed Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive officer, Indian Hotels, and Sunil D'Souza, CEO, Tata Consumer, to Tata Digital's board in order to strengthen the company's consumer business expertise, stated an ET report. This move comes following departure of Naveen Tahilyani, who had stepped down as Tata Digital's MD & CEO in May.

The other reason for this move is the firm lacking leaders backed with strong consumer business experience, followed by too many finance-backed members.

Tata Group has also named Ankur Verma as the acting chairman of Croma. It has been reported that until a CEO for Tata Digital is appointed, the company will function as a board-managed company.

In May, Tahilyani stepped down after a one-year stint, and joined UK-based Prudential Plc as Regional CEO for India, Africa, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

He took over as CEO of Tata Digital in February 2024, replacing Pratik Pal. Tata Digital had seen several senior leadership changes in recent years, including the exit of President Mukesh Bansal in early 2023.

But, there have a few appointments in the recent times too.

In May, Aarthi Subramanian was named the executive director - president and chief operating officer, and Mangesh Sathe was appointed as the chief strategy officer. With her recent appointment, she became executive director on the Board of TCS.

Subramanian most recently functioned as the group chief digital officer at Tata Sons and has been on the TCS Board as a non-executive member.

She started her career with Tata Consultancy Services in 1989 and has been with the company till 2016, except for a brief period.


Tags
First Published on Jul 1, 2025 12:24 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bikash Chowdhury exits InMobi Group after 14-year journey; launches storytelling venture ‘Zebu’

Bikash Chowdhury exits InMobi Group after 14-year journey; launches storytelling venture ‘Zebu’

Brand Makers

PepsiCo India appoints Saakshi Verma Menon as CMO for India Foods

PepsiCo India appoints Saakshi Verma Menon as CMO for India Foods

Brand Makers

Saregama appoints Vinay Kumar Guwalani as SVP - Music Monetisation and Marketing

Saregama appoints Vinay Kumar Guwalani as SVP - Music Monetisation and Marketing

Brand Makers

MS Dhoni set to own 'Captain Cool' as personal brand nears trademark approval

MS Dhoni set to own 'Captain Cool' as personal brand nears trademark approval

Brand Makers

Digital adex to grow to 47% of total ad spend in 2025: Prashant Puri of AdLift

Digital adex to grow to 47% of total ad spend in 2025: Prashant Puri of AdLift

Brand Makers

'Raymond 2.0 will be anchored on Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Engineering': Gautam Singhania

'Raymond 2.0 will be anchored on Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Engineering': Gautam Singhania

Brand Makers

HUL's investment in digital & influencer marketing | Video games under the radar | Tata Digital strengthens board

HUL's investment in digital & influencer marketing | Video games under the radar | Tata Digital strengthens board

Brand Makers

Mars Wrigley's Varun Kandhari joins Wellbeing Nutrition as Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

Mars Wrigley's Varun Kandhari joins Wellbeing Nutrition as Chief Marketing & Growth Officer