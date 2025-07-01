            
Somasree Bose Awasthi steps down as Marico CMO after two years in role

Prior to this, Awasthi was the chief marketing officer at Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).

By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2025 1:11 PM
Somasree Bose Awasthi has officially stepped down as Chief Marketing Officer at Marico. She joined the homegrown consumer goods company in 2022.

The company's spokesperson told Storyboard18, “Somasree Bose Awasthi was associated with Marico as its Chief Marketing Officer and stepped down from her role due to personal reasons.

During her tenure at Marico, Somasree played an institutional role in strengthening marketing talent, processes, and ways of working, and helped shape a robust innovation pipeline. We wish Somasree continued success in her future endeavours.”

Awasthi joined Godrej Consumer Products in 2007 as Deputy General Manager and went on to become Chief Marketing Officer in 2021. She worked on various brands including Godrej No. 1, Cinthol, Protekt and Aircare (Godrej Aer).

Before Godrej Consumer, Awasthi worked with Godrej Sara Lee as Manager (Marketing). She started her career with CavinKare in 2002 as a Summer Intern.

Awasthi completed her MBA from Xavier Institute of Management (Bhubaneswar) in 2003 and Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Industrial Engineering from RKNEC, Nagpur in 2001.


First Published on Jul 1, 2025 1:09 PM

