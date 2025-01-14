            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • kimberly-clark-awards-creative-media-to-ipg-omnicom-publicis-and-wpp-53270

Kimberly-Clark awards creative & media to IPG, Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP

Notably, WPP's GroupM lost the U.S. media account to Publicis in 2023.

By  Storyboard18Jan 14, 2025 9:49 AM
Kimberly-Clark awards creative & media to IPG, Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP
Despite being headquartered in Texas, and producing well-known brands like Huggies, Kotex, Kleenex, Depend, and Cottonelle, Kimberly-Clark ultimately selected agencies from four different holding companies to fulfill its global creative and media needs.

Kimberly-Clark, a paper products manufacturer, has concluded its global creative and media agency review. The company has selected Interpublic Group (IPG), Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, and WPP to handle various aspects of its marketing efforts.

This review, initiated last October, aimed to streamline Kimberly-Clark's agency network as part of its "Powering Care" initiative, a $1.5 billion restructuring program designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Despite being headquartered in Texas, and producing well-known brands like Huggies, Kotex, Kleenex, Depend, and Cottonelle, Kimberly-Clark ultimately selected agencies from four different holding companies to fulfill its global creative and media needs.

In a statement, the company confirmed that its global RFP process has concluded. "We have divided our assignments as follows," the statement read. "IPG will handle creative duties for our feminine care and family care brands, while WPP will assume creative responsibility for our baby and child care, and adult care brands. Publicis will continue as our media partner in the U.S. and will now also oversee media in Canada, providing a more integrated approach for North American media needs.

Omnicom Group (OMG) has been awarded media responsibilities for all Kimberly-Clark markets outside of North America (excluding South Korea).

"We are excited and eager to get to work with our partners ahead," the company stated. This consolidation follows a period where all major holding companies held Kimberly-Clark assignments. Notably, WPP's GroupM lost the U.S. media account to Publicis in 2023.

While Kimberly-Clark works with various creative agencies, including independents like Quality Meats and Mischief, the future of these relationships remains uncertain. These agencies did not respond to ADWEEK's request for comment.

In May 2024, Kimberly-Clark appointed Patricia Corsi as its new chief growth officer, succeeding retiring Alison Lewis. The brand also initiated in-housing its ad-tech contracts.

According to COMvergence, Kimberly-Clark's estimated global media spend in 2024 was $511 million. In 2023, the company reported global advertising spending of approximately $1.1 billion, with slightly over half of its global sales originating from the U.S.


Tags
First Published on Jan 14, 2025 9:49 AM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Kumbh 2025: Technology Meets Tradition with the Kumbh Sahayak App and AI Chatbot

Kumbh 2025: Technology Meets Tradition with the Kumbh Sahayak App and AI Chatbot

Brand Marketing

Maha Kumbh 2025: Brands pour in Rs 2,000 crore to engage record 45 crore devotees

Maha Kumbh 2025: Brands pour in Rs 2,000 crore to engage record 45 crore devotees

Advertising

ASCI issues advisory for LinkedIn influencers; mandatory disclosure of material connections

ASCI issues advisory for LinkedIn influencers; mandatory disclosure of material connections

Advertising

Maha Kumbh to now be covered 24/7 in a live broadcast for free

Maha Kumbh to now be covered 24/7 in a live broadcast for free

Brand Marketing

Brand sponsorships to soar by 20% as sports franchises enter esports arena

Brand sponsorships to soar by 20% as sports franchises enter esports arena

How it Works

Burnout or brilliance? Why the 90-hour week work debate is about more than just work hours in adland

Burnout or brilliance? Why the 90-hour week work debate is about more than just work hours in adland

How it Works

Publicis Groupe appoints Suhalia Hobba as global client partner of transformation for APAC

Publicis Groupe appoints Suhalia Hobba as global client partner of transformation for APAC