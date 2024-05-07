Mankind Pharma pays homage via campaign on International Nurses Day

In a new video campaign to celebrate International Nurses Day, Mankind Pharma pays homage to the individuals whose dedication reflects the essence of selfless care.

The video campaign tells the story of Ms. Martha, a nurse whose initial stern demeanor contrasts with the deep compassion at the core of her profession. Her empathy becomes evident through her comforting actions toward a patient, revealing her profound understanding of his needs. The video serves as a tribute to the unsung heroes of healthcare—the nurses who go beyond their duties to care for their patients. It highlights the human side of nursing and showcases the empathy, compassion, and dedication that nurses bring to their work every day.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Mr Rajeev Juneja, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma Ltd expressed, "Mankind Pharma is deeply inspired by the extraordinary dedication and compassion of nurses. Their unwavering commitment to patient care, even in challenging circumstances, embodies the highest ideals of nursing. Our video campaign is a tribute to the nursing community, acknowledging their indispensable role in enhancing the lives of patients and their families. Through this campaign, we aim to celebrate their remarkable work and the significant impact they have on healthcare and society."