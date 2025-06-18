Brands ride Jagannath Yatra wave in expanding spiritual tourism market; FMCG, BFSI, agri, healthcare brands take the lead

As the country's spiritual tourism sector gathers momentum, major consumer brands are increasingly turning to faith-based festivals to reach new audiences. Following their presence at the Maha Kumbh Mela earlier this year, companies are now setting their sights on Puri’s Jagannath Rath Yatra — a centuries-old religious procession that draws millions of pilgrims annually.

The shift marks a growing strategic focus on events that offer direct access to the vast semi-urban and rural markets, which account for the bulk of footfalls at religious gatherings like the Kumbh, Char Dham Yatra, and Jagannath Yatra.

“Overall, the cumulative brand spend is likely to cross Rs 50 crore compared to previous years,” said Sarabjit Singh Puri, Chairman of Fateh Rural Ltd, a rural marketing and activations firm. Puri is forecasting a tenfold increase in advertising and promotional activity around this year’s Rath Yatra, which begins June 27 and spans nine days in the coastal city of Puri, Odisha.

The Rath Yatra, a chariot procession honoring deities Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, has quietly evolved into a high-stakes rural marketing platform. Once dominated by local Odia businesses, the event now attracts national advertisers - particularly in fast-moving consumer goods, financial technology, agriculture inputs, and healthcare—seeking trust-led engagement in both rural and urban markets.

According to Puri, brand expenditures at the festival are expected to range from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, depending on the scale and sector of the advertiser.

Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Vritti Mindwave Media, outlined several experiential strategies brands could adopt at the Yatra to deepen engagement. “There is significant scope for engaging, purpose-driven brand activations at outdoor stalls, particularly in high-footfall zones like the beach area,” he said. “Brands can showcase innovative models and product displays while integrating LED setups to enhance stall visibility and appeal.”

Radhakrishnan also pointed to the use of advanced technologies to enhance the immersive experience. “Besides, cutting-edge technologies such as AI and VR can be seamlessly integrated to create immersive, experiential zones,” he noted.

To maximize brand presence, companies are also expected to deploy a range of on-ground and digital activations, including kiosks, digital helpdesks, cooling vans, prasad delivery stations, bio-toilets, and more. “Brands may also deploy kiosks, digital helpdesks, bio-toilets, prasad delivery, cooling vans, and more—combining OOH, on-ground, and digital outreach in a seamless 360-degree campaign,” Radhakrishnan said.

Industry observers note that brand engagement at spiritual events is shifting from passive visibility to utility-driven outreach. Initiatives like free water booths, health camps, and rest areas are becoming staples of these campaigns.

In previous activations led by Fateh Rural, companies such as Emami, Dabur, Patanjali, JK Tyres, and prominent regional cement brands have invested in pilgrim-focused marketing, indicating a growing recognition of the opportunity.

Marketing Budgets for Rath Yatra 2025

Brand participation at the 2025 edition of the Jagannath Rath Yatra is expected to span a wide spectrum of budget allocations. According to estimates shared by Puri, the cost of product display booths and kiosks could range between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh; hoardings may cost Rs 2 lakh to Rs 7 lakh; mobile LED vans Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh; and sponsorship of cultural programs could go as high as Rs 25 lakh. Branding opportunities in prominent spaces such as beaches or temple wraps are expected to command Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

“On average, each brand is spending between Rs. 20–30 lakh, with an even 50-50 allocation between experiential activations—such as product sampling and demos—and traditional branding formats like hoardings,” Radhakrishnan said.