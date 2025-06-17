Show of Unity: Top leaders of Omnicom, Publicis, IPG, Havas and WPP together at Cannes Lions 2025

In a striking and symbolic moment at Cannes Lions 2025, the current and former heads of the world’s most powerful advertising holding companies — Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group (IPG), Havas, and WPP, were captured together in one frame. The image featured John Wren (Chairman and CEO, Omnicom), Maurice Lévy (Chairman Emeritus, Publicis Groupe), Philippe Krakowsky (CEO, IPG), Yannick Bolloré (Chairman and CEO, Havas), and Mark Read (CEO, WPP), standing shoulder to shoulder at a time when the advertising world is undergoing profound structural change.

The rare gathering of these topmost leaders arrives amidst one of the most pivotal moments in recent advertising history.

The much talked about and ongoing merger deal between IPG and Omnicom, which recently received Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval in India, has now cleared antitrust scrutiny in 10 of the 20 key global markets. However, the path ahead remains complex, with major regulatory approvals still pending in the United States, Australia, European Union, and the United Kingdom. If completed, the merger would reshape the global media and creative landscape, creating the largest advertising entity by revenue and forcing a reevaluation of client relationships and agency dynamics. The deal, valued at approximately $30 billion, will result in a combined entity with an estimated $65 billion in global media billings, making it the largest advertising network in the world by revenue. The merger was approved by shareholders during a vote held in March, marking a significant step toward the finalization of the takeover.

At the same time, WPP is deep into an ambitious restructuring exercise, consolidating its agency brands and centralizing operations to become more agile and integrated. WPP CEO Mark Read, who has announced his decision to step down by the end of this year, has spoken candidly in recent months about the need to “simplify WPP’s offering” in order to stay competitive in a market increasingly defined by technology, data, and AI-led creativity. It is also to be noted that in 2025, WPP has already lost its crown as the world’s largest ad network, with major clients like Coca-Cola and Paramount walking away. All this while when employees revolted against Read’s rigid return-to-office policy. In addition, shareholder pressure has been mounting as WPP’s market cap sank to a four-year low.

Meanwhile, Publicis Groupe — under the strategic guidance of its longtime visionary Maurice Lévy and current leadership — continues to double down on its “Power of One” model, combining creative, media, and tech capabilities under one roof. In line with the same, Publicis Groupe recently merged two of its most influential agencies — Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide — into a single entity known as Leo. This consolidation is designed to tackle the evolving demands of global brands, 'offering innovative solutions rooted in creativity, personalized content, and connected brand experiences'.

Havas, led by Bolloré, remains focused on growing its integrated village model, and has been expanding aggressively into new markets and verticals. Speaking at recently held 'Storyboard18 Marquee Nights', Bolloré reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its acquisition-led growth strategy.

The visual of these five leaders together at Cannes comes not only as a show of camaraderie but also as a reflection of the global industry’s current state of flux. Consolidations, layoffs, leadership reshuffles, and the encroachment of consulting and tech players have forced holding companies to rethink their structures, services, and relevance in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

This moment of unity, captured at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, sends a powerful message: the giants of advertising are not only aware of the tectonic shifts under their feet — they are actively confronting them. Whether through mergers, restructures, or reinvention of agency models, the industry’s leaders are navigating a new world where size alone is no longer a guarantee of success, and where collaboration, convergence, and clarity of vision will define the future.