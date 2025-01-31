MAST & MEH: Decathlon, Amazon, MINI India, Uber, and more

As we usher in a new month, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: MINI India

Agency: Red Comet Films

What happens when you put two Jim Sarbhs in a room? A masterclass in charisma, comedy, and a cheeky battle of wits—MINI’s latest digital film delivers just that. In a slick, playful production, Jim Sarbh takes on himself to showcase the best of the sporty MINI Cooper S and the All-Electric MINI Countryman. The result? A head-turning, high-energy debate where each Jim passionately argues why their ride reigns supreme. The dual-role concept isn’t just a gimmick—it’s a genius move that amplifies the personality of each car. The banter is sharp, the energy infectious, and Jim (both of them) delivers the performance with effortless charm.

Meh

Brand: Uber

Agency: Inhouse

Watch it here.

Uber's new ad with Bhuvan Bam might just be the perfect storm of too much going on. Bam’s character, Angry Masterji, is a classic fan-favourite – but here’s the thing: the whole "dual role, comic genius" thing feels more like an overstuffed paratha than a punchy ad. Instead of highlighting Uber One’s cool benefits, the ad leans a little too hard into the comedy. Yes, Bhuvan Bam is talented, but even the best can’t save a confusing narrative that seems to try and juggle humour, product, and the name game. In the end, a clever concept, maybe. A successful execution? Not quite.

Mast

Brand: Decathlon

Agency: Inhouse

Decathlon’s latest campaign, ‘Move Your Way’, is a power move for all things active. This isn't just another sports ad—it’s a high-energy celebration of movement, your way. Whether you’re shooting hoops, scaling walls, or catching waves, the film nails the thrill of sport, no matter the pace or place. Fun, fresh, and packed with motion, this campaign is a slam dunk.

Meh

Brand: ITC Sunfeast

Agency: Ogilvy

Sunfeast’s latest campaign, “Iske Har Bite Mein Hai Wow!”, promises a ‘wow’ in every bite. But let’s be real, the only thing that’s truly ‘wow’ here is how it misses the mark. The over-the-top excitement, the exaggerated crunch, the ‘Wowzers’—it’s all just a bit too much. Like, we get it, your snacks are crunchy. But when every bite is screamed at us with that level of enthusiasm, it feels less like a snack and more like a caffeine-fuelled infomercial. Sunfeast, we need to calm down and rethink this for more wow, less meh.

Mast

Brand: Noise

Agency: Megalodon

Noise just dropped an ad that’s part history lesson, part tech marvel, and 100% goosebump-inducing. Their AI-powered tribute to India’s freedom fighters—Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and Subhash Chandra Bose—feels less like a campaign and more like a time machine. Generative AI breathes life into these icons, making patriotism hit differently. And the timing? Spot on. Overall, smart, stirring, and straight-up stunning.

Watch it here.

Meh

Brand: Amazon

Agency: Enormous Brands

Amazon India’s #DikhogeTohBikoge campaign tries a little too hard to be funny, but ends up feeling more cringe-y than clever. The concept of showcasing sellers taking "unconventional" routes to promote their products is cool in theory, but these ads miss the mark on execution. Instead of witty, they feel like a forced attempt at humour that doesn't quite land. Could we get a little more creativity with the delivery?

Mast

Brand: Cipla

Agency: Dentsu Creative WebChutney x Shoojit Sircar

Cipla’s latest brand film is a heart-warming dose of gratitude, wrapped in 90 years of commitment to healthcare. Featuring the ever-versatile Sayani Gupta as a doctor balancing duty and family, the film beautifully captures the selfless spirit of healthcare heroes. It’s not just a tribute—it’s a reminder of the quiet resilience that keeps India going. Emotional, relatable, and purpose-driven, this one lands straight in the feels.

Meh

Brand: Traya Health

Agency: Inhouse