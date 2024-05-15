Meesho launches social media campaign #WaitNahiVoteKaro

Meesho has launched a social media campaign titled #WaitNahiVoteKaro. The campaign aims to mobilise and empower India's youth to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

One of the key elements of the campaign is the change of its brand logo across prominent social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Snapchat. The updated logo seamlessly integrates the iconic Meesho "m" with a finger bearing the ink mark, symbolising the platform's dedication to increasing voter participation.

Moreover, Meesho is leveraging the trending #GRWM reels, meaning 'Get Ready With Me' on Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Collaborating with influencers, they're showcasing the process of preparing for voting day. This trend reflects a growing perception of Election Day as a significant occasion worthy of dressing up, encouraging the audience to join in the celebration. By tapping into the "Get Ready With Me" content trend, where influencers share their preparations for the day, including selecting outfits, packing essentials like water bottles, and putting on comfortable shoes, Meesho aims to normalise and promote voting as a crucial aspect of civic responsibility.

To emphasise the importance of voting, the brand utilises push notifications and banner advertisements on its app, with messages like "Bhulo nahi, kal vote karo!" and "Aaj delay nahi, vote karo!" These timely reminders not only serve as proactive calls to action, urging its consumers to participate in the democratic process but also to contribute to the national voting efforts by amplifying the Meesho-ites’ votes cast during these elections.