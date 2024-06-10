‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara appointed as Schwarzkopf's global brand ambassador

Haircare brand Schwarzkopf has roped in Colombian American actress Sofia Vergara as its global brand ambassador. Additionally, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton will also take the spotlight in Schwarzkopf's latest campaign ‘What Story Will You Tell?'

The German haircare brand said that the campaign "aims to inspire consumers to embrace their true selves and own the story they want to share with the world".

“Hair is a powerful form of self-expression. For me, becoming Schwarzkopf’s global brand ambassador is about collaborating with a brand that shares my vision of embracing and celebrating the power of self-expression and confidence. We both believe in the power of hair and want to empower and inspire other women to express themselves through their hair," Vergara said in a media statement.

“Colour has always been a really important part of the journey of hair. I'm loyal to great products that enable me to be creative but at the same time respect the condition of the hair and give the best results to the client. That’s why I trust Schwarzkopf, especially for a blonde.” says Chris Appleton when asked about his partnership.