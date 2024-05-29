MyGlamm launches campaign ‘Infinite Possibilities Everyday’ with Shraddha Kapoor

MyGlamm part of the Good Glamm Group, has launched a campaign ‘Infinite Possibilities Everyday’ with the Super 4 Liquid Lipstick Stack. The campaign (DVC) features actor and brand Ambassador Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor, Actor and Brand Ambassador said, “Being a part of the MyGlamm Super 4 campaign has been incredibly exciting for me. It's not just about makeup; it's about embracing every facet of yourself and expressing it fearlessly. With MyGlamm Super 4, I love how you can effortlessly switch between shades to match your mood and style, allowing you to be your most authentic self in every moment.