MyGlamm launches campaign ‘Infinite Possibilities Everyday’ with Shraddha Kapoor

MyGlamm part of the Good Glamm Group, has launched a campaign ‘Infinite Possibilities Everyday’ with the Super 4 Liquid Lipstick Stack. The campaign (DVC) features actor and brand Ambassador Shraddha Kapoor.
Shraddha Kapoor, Actor and Brand Ambassador said, “Being a part of the MyGlamm Super 4 campaign has been incredibly exciting for me. It's not just about makeup; it's about embracing every facet of yourself and expressing it fearlessly. With MyGlamm Super 4, I love how you can effortlessly switch between shades to match your mood and style, allowing you to be your most authentic self in every moment.
Ketan Bhatia, Group Brand Director, Good Glamm Group, shared his excitement about the launch, stating, “At MyGlamm, we believe in challenging the status quo and pushing boundaries in beauty. The MyGlamm Super 4 4-in-1 Liquid Lipstick Stack is designed for the girl on the go, offering a convenient way to switch her lip shade at any point of time in the day, with its 4-in-1 lip colours and travel friendly size. The campaign is a celebration of individuality and creativity, offering consumers a unique and convenient solution to showcase many different sides of them and the DVC launch with Shraddha encapsulates just that.”