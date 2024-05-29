            

      MyGlamm launches campaign ‘Infinite Possibilities Everyday’ with Shraddha Kapoor

      MyGlamm part of the Good Glamm Group, has launched a campaign ‘Infinite Possibilities Everyday’ with the Super 4 Liquid Lipstick Stack.

      By  Storyboard18May 29, 2024 1:26 PM
      MyGlamm launches campaign ‘Infinite Possibilities Everyday’ with Shraddha Kapoor
      Shraddha Kapoor, Actor and Brand Ambassador said, “Being a part of the MyGlamm Super 4 campaign has been incredibly exciting for me. It's not just about makeup; it's about embracing every facet of yourself and expressing it fearlessly. With MyGlamm Super 4, I love how you can effortlessly switch between shades to match your mood and style, allowing you to be your most authentic self in every moment.

      MyGlamm part of the Good Glamm Group, has launched a campaign ‘Infinite Possibilities Everyday’ with the Super 4 Liquid Lipstick Stack. The campaign (DVC) features actor and brand Ambassador Shraddha Kapoor.

      Shraddha Kapoor, Actor and Brand Ambassador said, “Being a part of the MyGlamm Super 4 campaign has been incredibly exciting for me. It's not just about makeup; it's about embracing every facet of yourself and expressing it fearlessly. With MyGlamm Super 4, I love how you can effortlessly switch between shades to match your mood and style, allowing you to be your most authentic self in every moment.

      Ketan Bhatia, Group Brand Director, Good Glamm Group, shared his excitement about the launch, stating, “At MyGlamm, we believe in challenging the status quo and pushing boundaries in beauty. The MyGlamm Super 4 4-in-1 Liquid Lipstick Stack is designed for the girl on the go, offering a convenient way to switch her lip shade at any point of time in the day, with its 4-in-1 lip colours and travel friendly size. The campaign is a celebration of individuality and creativity, offering consumers a unique and convenient solution to showcase many different sides of them and the DVC launch with Shraddha encapsulates just that.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 29, 2024 1:26 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Amitt Sharma launches AI-driven platform Xuno for advertisers on e-commerce

      Amitt Sharma launches AI-driven platform Xuno for advertisers on e-commerce

      Brand Makers

      PayPal builds new advertising platform, onboards ex-Uber head to lead ad biz

      PayPal builds new advertising platform, onboards ex-Uber head to lead ad biz

      Advertising

      Charging into the future: EV charging stations to drive outdoor advertising growth

      Charging into the future: EV charging stations to drive outdoor advertising growth

      Brand Marketing

      Energy drinks, fintech saw major brand uplift during IPL 2024; ‘Dual viewership’ rising

      Energy drinks, fintech saw major brand uplift during IPL 2024; ‘Dual viewership’ rising

      How it Works

      SC slams BJP ‘disparaging ads’ against TMC, refuses to interfere with HC order

      SC slams BJP ‘disparaging ads’ against TMC, refuses to interfere with HC order

      Advertising

      A planner needs to be a guardian to the brand, says FCB Kinnect’s Priyanka Nair

      A planner needs to be a guardian to the brand, says FCB Kinnect’s Priyanka Nair

      Advertising

      We want to own the narrative on hydration in the country: Bisleri's Tushar Malhotra

      We want to own the narrative on hydration in the country: Bisleri's Tushar Malhotra