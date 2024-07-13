Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu feature in Visa’s ‘Small steps, Olympic dreams’ campaign

Ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Visa has unveiled its new campaign ‘Small steps, Olympic dreams’ with Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu. A first collaboration with both Team Visa Athletes, the campaign emphasises the power of small steps taken every day that can help people achieve bigger ambitions.

“At Visa we believe in a core tenet that anyone can make it – and our aim is to help them reach their goals. The ‘Small steps, Olympic dreams’ campaign with Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu beautifully illustrates the myriad efforts that have helped them realise their Olympic dreams. Through this campaign, we encourage Indians to invest in themselves, assuring them that Visa is a secure partner by their side, one secure transaction at a time, dedicated to getting them closer to where they want to be,” said Sujatha V. Kumar, Head – Marketing, India and South Asia, Visa.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India the campaign is meant to be a tribute to the determination and resilience of athletes.

Speaking about the campaign Sachin Kamble, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett India said “Creating a campaign that captures the spirit of progress through small steps was an extraordinary journey for us. By highlighting the journey of Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, we aimed to show that each small step can lead to and culminate in remarkable achievements. This narrative aligns perfectly with Visa's brand ethos of empowering individuals to move forward confidently, and we hope it inspires millions to chase their dreams, knowing that Visa is there to support them every step of the way.”

The ad film will be showcased on mass media across Television, YouTube, social media and OTT platforms. This campaign will be launched in India’s top 20 cities for a period of 1 month via Television.