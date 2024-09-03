            

      Partha Sinha to be newly elected ASCI Chairman

      Partha Sinha is likely to replace current ASCI chairman Saugata Gupta, who is the MD and CEO of Marico Limited.

      On September 4, members of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) are likely to elect Partha Sinha as the Chairman.

      Sinha is set to replace Saugata Gupta as chairman of the industry body. Gupta is the Managing Director and CEO of Marico Limited. He was named Chairman of ASCI Board of Governors for the term 2023-2024.

      On July 12, Sinha was appointed as the President and Chief Brand Officer of BCCL.

      Sinha, who is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM - Ahmedabad, has been associated with organization's like Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH, McCann and Citibank.

      As an independent, voluntary self-regulatory organisation, ASCI's aim is to ensure advertisements in India are fair, honest and are compliant with the ASCI Code.


