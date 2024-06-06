Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water ropes in Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana and Vidyut Jamwal for new campaign

Choosebold 2.0 is an ode to individuals who fearlessly pave their own paths, inspiring others all to follow suit. The TVC features Virat Kohli along with cricketer Smriti Mandhana and actor Vidyut Jamwal.

The TVC seeks to inspire aspiring individuals to break free from the shackles of society to choose bold rather than safe.

Naya Shers are those who believe in choosing bold and in pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The brand aims to unite such Naya Shers from all corners of the world and inspire others to break free from societal norms and live life on their own terms.

Speaking on the occasion, Virat Kohli said, “In life and in cricket, I have stayed true to my authentic self, choosing to lead the way rather than blend into the crowd. I believe that embracing the bold spirit has brought me closer to everything I have envisioned for myself. Like I said in the rap, I succeeded when I Choose Bold! I look forward to the next generation of Naya Shers to take inspiration from the TVC, to live boldly and fearlessly.”

Speaking about the TVC, Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India, said, "Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water is an aspirational brand that celebrates those who defy conventions and choose bold. Our new rendition, Choosebold 2.0 aligns with our brand ethos which encourages individuals to celebrate the pivotal moments of choosing bold. Featuring prominent personalities who choose bold in their lives, like Virat Kohli whose success is a testament to his fearless decisions, both on and off the field. Smriti Mandhana’s never say never attitude that steered her team to victory during Women’s T20 tournament this year, and Vidyut Jammwal’s grit and passion triumphing over an injury and embodying the essence of perseverance. Choose Bold 2.0 goes beyond a campaign as it empowers individuals to unleash their inner strength, resonating with our commitment to celebrating boldness."