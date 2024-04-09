comScore            

      Slice teams up with Kiara Advani for summer campaign

      The TVC celebrates the indulgence of biting into a juicy mango.

      Apr 9, 2024
      Slice® has teamed up with brand ambassador Kiara Advani to unveil its summer campaign 'Ras Aisa Ki Bas Na Chalega.

      Slice® has teamed up with brand ambassador Kiara Advani to unveil its summer campaign 'Ras Aisa Ki Bas Na Chalega.' The TVC celebrates the indulgence of biting into a juicy mango.

      Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “As a brand, Slice is profoundly treasured in the Indian market, striving to provide the closest taste to the authentic mango experience. Our latest summer campaign reflects the quintessential Slice approach to savouring the mango journey. The TVC revels in the delightful messiness and pure indulgence of savouring a mango, emphasising how Slice embodies the true essence of the real mango experience, free from any constraints or inhibitions. Kiara’s captivating personality and on-screen presence have impeccably elevated the film, embodying an irresistible allure synonymous with Slice's brand persona. We are confident that the new film will deeply resonate with our consumers, aspiring for Slice to become their preferred summer beverage this season."

      Commenting on the film, Indian actress and Slice’s brand ambassador, Kiara Advani, said, “Collaborating with Slice is always a pleasure; their campaigns are incredibly captivating, entertaining, and timeless. This film holds a special place in my heart as it beautifully captures the irresistible allure of mangos, urging everyone to indulge and immerse themselves in its flavour with Slice. I'm thrilled for my fans to experience the film and join me in embracing the mango season with Slice.”


      First Published on Apr 9, 2024

