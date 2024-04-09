Slice teams up with Kiara Advani for summer campaign

Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “As a brand, Slice is profoundly treasured in the Indian market, striving to provide the closest taste to the authentic mango experience. Our latest summer campaign reflects the quintessential Slice approach to savouring the mango journey. The TVC revels in the delightful messiness and pure indulgence of savouring a mango, emphasising how Slice embodies the true essence of the real mango experience, free from any constraints or inhibitions. Kiara’s captivating personality and on-screen presence have impeccably elevated the film, embodying an irresistible allure synonymous with Slice's brand persona. We are confident that the new film will deeply resonate with our consumers, aspiring for Slice to become their preferred summer beverage this season."