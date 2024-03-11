TVS Motor Company debunks career representation in new 'Miss.Represent' campaign

While automotives are still largely known to be a man’s turf, The TVS Motor Company has been making conscientious efforts to shatter the barriers that have stopped women from being active participants in the automotive industry.

In August last year, FCB Kinnect conceptualised a campaign for TVS Motor Company, titled 'Miss.Represent'. This campaign was built on the idea that if young girls were empowered with a fair representation, they would grow to be more confident and start considering career options that they are conditioned to think are just for men.

The first video from the campaign highlighted how gender stereotypes are present at the grassroots, with occupational charts widely used at schools, only showcasing male figures in esteemed fields like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), while women are portrayed in roles like that of a teacher, air hostess, nurse, etc.

Statistics reveal that children’s career choices get influenced at as early as six years of age. This means that from an early age, girls that might have a natural inclination or skills for the STEM fields, might still find it very difficult to break out of their conditioning and pursue careers in these.