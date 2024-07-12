            
      Viacom18 launches 'Dum Laga Ke…Haisha!' campaign ahead of Paris Olympics

      The campaign emphasizes the Olympics' influence on the daily lives of viewers, illustrating how the spirit of the Games seamlessly integrates into their routines.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 12, 2024 10:30 AM
      The campaign draws parallels between olympic sports and everyday activities. From throwing the javelin to slingshotting a mango on a tree, from powerlifting to lifting the gas cylinder at home, from throwing a discus to throwing a fishing net.

      Viacom18, the official broadcast and digital partner for the Paris Olympics 2024, unveiled “Dum Laga Ke…Haisha!”, its campaign film for the upcoming Games starting on July 26th. The film blends the fervour and energy of the Olympics with the fabric of everyday Indian life.

      The campaign emphasizes the Olympics' influence on the daily lives of viewers, illustrating how the spirit of the Games seamlessly integrates into their routines. The film depicts how Olympic inspiration subtly enhances everyday activities capturing the essence of India's diversity, showcasing a colourful narrative that intends to inspire the audience.

      The campaign draws parallels between olympic sports and everyday activities. From throwing the javelin to slingshotting a mango on a tree, from powerlifting to lifting the gas cylinder at home, from throwing a discus to throwing a fishing net. There is a personal touch the campaign has which resonates with Indians, creating excitement for the upcoming olympics.


