Zupee unveils 'Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game' campaign with Saif Ali Khan

Zupee has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game,’ celebrating the timeless appeal of Ludo. The campaign features Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, and Abhay Deol, with each celebrity embodying a different era, bringing alive the idea that Ludo is truly ‘Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game’.

Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee, said, "We are delighted to introduce 'Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game,' a campaign celebrating Ludo's enduring legacy. As a beloved classic, Ludo has united people across generations. This campaign not only highlights Ludo's journey from ancient times to its modern avatar on Zupee, but also underscores our commitment to blending tradition with innovation in skill-based gaming. Collaborating with esteemed talents like Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, and Abhay Deol adds a unique touch to amplify the joy of playing Ludo to an even wider audience!"

Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan added, “Zupee's dedication to offering enjoyable and innovative gaming experiences resonates with me. Their distinctive approach to skill-based gaming sets them apart, and Ludo, a beloved classic, perfectly captures the spirit of joyful entertainment. I am excited to contribute to an endeavor that celebrates our traditional board games while embracing contemporary gaming trends, all while weaving a playful narrative around our shared love for Ludo.”

On his association with the brand, Indian actor & comedian, Sunil Grover added, "Ludo is indeed sadiyon se India ka apna game, a timeless favorite that has brought people together for generations. Working on this campaign was definitely a blast, mixing laughs with good old memories. Working with Saif Ali Khan, Vijay Raaz, Mouni Roy and Abhay Deol to bring different eras to life and give our favorite Ludo a modern twist was a delight.”