It’s the dawn of the Orange Economy: PM Modi at WAVES 2025

At the inaugural edition of WAVES (World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit) in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address, positioning India as a global storytelling powerhouse and calling on the creative community to take the country’s timeless narratives to the world.

Inaugurating the summit, the PM highlighted the significance of the gathering, emphasising that over 100 countries' artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers have come together to lay the foundation for a global ecosystem of talent and creativity.

“WAVES is not merely an acronym but a wave representing culture, creativity, and universal connectivity”, he remarked, further underlining that the summit showcases the expansive world of films, music, gaming, animation, and storytelling, offering a global platform for artists and creators to connect and collaborate.

Reflecting on India's rich cinematic history at the WAVES, Modi noted that on May 3, 1913, India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, was released, directed by the pioneering filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke. He recalled that Phalke’s birth anniversary was celebrated just a day earlier. He underscored the impact of Indian cinema over the past century, stating that it has successfully taken India's cultural essence to every corner of the world.

During his speech, Modi said the rise of India’s creative economy is just beginning. "It is the dawn of the Orange Economy...content, creativity, and culture are the three pillars of the Orange Economy.”

Modi praised the resounding success of the first edition of the WAVES Summit, stating that from its very first moment, the event has captured global attention and is “roaring with purpose.” He acknowledged the dedication and efforts of the summit’s advisory board, emphasising their role in making WAVES a landmark event in the creative industry. He highlighted the large-scale Creators Challenge and Creatosphere initiative, which saw participation from approximately 100,000 creative professionals across 60 countries. Further the PM remarked that out of 32 challenges, 800 finalists have been selected, recognising their talent and congratulating them on their achievement. He encouraged the finalists, stating that they now have the opportunity to make their mark on the global creative stage.

Modi also highlighted the WAVES Bazaar initiative, noting its potential to encourage new creators and connect them with emerging markets. He praised the concept of linking buyers and sellers in the art industry, stating that such initiatives strengthen the creative economy and provide fresh opportunities for artists.

Calling the summit a platform for collaboration, Modi reaffirmed his call for “Sabka Prayas” (everyone’s effort). “Today, I’m even more convinced that your collective efforts will take the country to new heights in the coming years.”

He encouraged industry stakeholders to continue nurturing the summit. “Many beautiful waves are yet to rise. In the future, prestigious awards will also be launched from this platform,” he said. “We must keep striving, win the hearts of the world, win the hearts of every citizen.” He remarked that many exciting waves are yet to come and announced that WAVES Awards will be launched in the future, establishing themselves as the most prestigious honors in the world of art and creativity.

Modi painted India as a global creative force backed by scale and depth and urged global creators, investors to make India their "content playground", adding "invest not just in platforms, but in people".

“India is moving swiftly towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. It is number one in global fintech adoption, the second-largest mobile manufacturer, and the third-largest startup ecosystem.”

“Our journey towards a developed India has only just begun. India has much more to offer...our streets tell stories, our mountains sing songs, our rivers hum tunes. Every one of India’s 600,000 villages has its own folk tale and storytelling tradition.”

“India is not only home to a billion-plus population but also a billion-plus stories”, he added.

“The size of the screen may be shrinking, but the scope is infinite"

As global audiences search for new storytelling methods, Modi said India already has a vast “treasure of timeless thoughts” that are “truly global.” He emphasised that Indian stories aren’t limited to culture—they include science, sports, valor, sacrifice, and fiction. “The basket of India’s stories is vast and enormous,” he said. Declaring that “this is the right time,” Modi reiterated India’s vision of Create in India, Create for the World, asserting that the country’s storytelling tradition offers an invaluable treasure spanning thousands of years.

He called on creators to take these stories worldwide and present them to the next generation in engaging ways. “It is the platform’s great responsibility,” he said.

Modi also drew parallels between the Padma Awards and India’s creative potential. “We transformed the Padma Awards into ‘People’s Padma’ by recognising those who served society from the remotest corners. The tradition itself changed,” he said. “The nation embraced it, and it became a celebration for all.”

He called for a similar approach to creativity—giving platforms to talent across India’s vast geography. “If the world sees this, they will surely applaud.”

He also highlighted India’s civilisational openness to global ideas. “We believe in Ano Bhadrah Kratavo Yantu Vishwatah—let noble thoughts come to us from all directions,” he said, citing how the Parsi and Jewish communities made India its home and flourishes proudly. “You must welcome global ideas and respect them—that’s our cultural strength.”

Urging for collaboration with global creators, he said, “Together, we can create world-class content tied to every culture’s achievements. This will strengthen our vision of global connect.”

To international creators, Modi gave a personal assurance, “When you connect with India and learn its stories, you will find tales that make you think, ‘this happens in my country too’...you will feel a natural connection with India." He stated that this cultural synergy will make India’s vision of Create in India even more compelling and accessible to the world.

He highlighted the growing trend of international audiences watching Indian content with subtitles, signaling deeper engagement with India's stories. Modi also noted that India’s OTT industry has witnessed tenfold growth in recent years, stating that while screen sizes may be shrinking, the scope of content is infinite, with micro screens delivering mega messages. He observed that Indian cuisine is becoming a global favorite and expressed confidence that Indian music will soon gain similar worldwide recognition.

“The size of the screen may be shrinking, but the scope is infinite. The screen may be micro, but the message is mighty,” he said. “Just like Indian food is becoming the world’s favorite, I’m confident that soon, Indian music will become the identity of the world.”

"Massive opportunity for India’s animation and graphics industry"

Towards the end of his speech, the PM turned his attention to India’s youth and the opportunities ahead. Emphasising the immense potential of India’s creative economy, stating that in the coming years, its contribution to the country’s GDP is set to increase significantly, the PM remarked, “India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, and music”

“There are countless possibilities before us. Today, the global animation market is valued at over 400 billion dollars. It is estimated that in the next 10 years, it could double. This presents a massive opportunity for India’s animation and graphics industry,” he said.

PM Modi called upon India's young creators to drive the nation's Orange Economy forward, acknowledging that their passion and hard work are shaping a new wave of creativity.

“Whether you're a musician in Guwahati, a podcaster in Kochi, designing games in Bengaluru, or making films in Punjab — you are all bringing a new wave to India’s economy. A wave of creativity powered by your hard work and passion. And our government stands firmly with you in every endeavour — from Skill India to startup support, from ABC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics) policies to platforms like WAVES...we are creating an environment where your ideas and imagination are valued, where new dreams are born, and you are empowered to fulfill them... Dream big — and put your full strength behind achieving those dreams.”

Message for the youth

Modi further added that the spirit of our youth and their working style know no barriers, baggage, or boundaries, while expressing his unwavering confidence in India’s content creators.

"That’s why your creativity flows freely. It doesn’t come from resignation or reflection, but from bold imagination.”

He acknowledged that India's massive young population is driving new creative dimensions, from reels, podcasts, and games to animation, stand-up, and AR-VR formats. Modi asserted that WAVES is a platform designed specifically for this generation—one that enables young minds to reimagine and redefine the creative revolution with their energy and efficiency.

Modi called on the global creative community to embrace “creative responsibility” in the age of technology.

“In such times, extra efforts are needed to preserve human sensitivity. Only the creative world can do this. We must ensure humans do not turn into robots. We must make humans even more sensitive, more enriched — not by mountains of information, not by technology's speed or reach — but through music, art, and dance,” Modi said.

The PM also highlighted the need to protect young generations from divisive and harmful ideologies, stating that WAVES can serve as a vital platform to uphold cultural integrity and instill positive values. He warned that neglecting this responsibility could have grave consequences for future generations.

He concluded by extending an invitation to global creators and investors. “Make India your content playground. Tell your stories to the greatest world audience. Invest not just in platforms — but in people. Indian youth — tell your one billion untold stories to the world.”