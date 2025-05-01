            
Sundar Pichai to testify in Google search antitrust trial

By  Storyboard18May 1, 2025 10:17 AM
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is set to testify in the ongoing search antitrust trial in Washington. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has proposed measures, opposed by Google's parent company Alphabet, that aim to increase competition among online search providers, as per reports.

The DOJ is seeking a court order that could require Google to divest its Chrome web browser and implement other changes. Their proposals include ending Google's payments to companies like Apple and Samsung to be the default search engine and mandating the sharing of search data with competitors.

The DOJ and state attorneys general argue these remedies are necessary to restore competition in the search market, especially as it evolves with generative AI. They express concern that Google's current dominance could extend into the AI sector, as further revealed by reports.

Last year, US District Judge Amit Mehta determined that Google holds a monopoly in the US search market, partly due to its agreements with device manufacturers and carriers.

Google contends that the DOJ's proposals would compromise user privacy, harm smaller companies, and undermine its investments. The company has stated its intention to appeal any final ruling against it. Recent evidence presented at the trial indicates Google has begun to relax some of its agreements, allowing for the pre-installation of competing search and AI applications.


First Published on May 1, 2025 10:12 AM

