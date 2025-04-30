Yahoo DSP unveils conversion API for enhanced ad measurement

Yahoo DSP has just announced the launch of its new Conversion API, dubbed Yahoo CAPI, aimed at simplifying how advertisers measure, attribute, and optimize their campaigns across various channels, as per reports.

This latest offering from Yahoo DSP allows advertisers to directly transmit conversion events to the platform in real-time. Underpinning this solution is Yahoo ConnectID, which offers substantial addressability through its impressive base of 232 million logged-in users in the US.

Yahoo CAPI aims to provide a unified workflow for tracking both online and offline conversions. Unlike many platforms that necessitate separate setups, Yahoo DSP is supporting advertisers to optimize their campaigns at a granular, product level. This is made possible through real-time insights, regardless of whether a conversion occurs in a physical store, on a website, or within an application. Early results indicate the impact of Yahoo CAPI, with reports of a 30-50% increase in attributed conversions for commerce media campaigns.

Advertisers can leverage their conversion data through a direct integration with Yahoo CAPI or via LiveRamp’s data collaboration platform, which serves as Yahoo CAPI’s initial integration partner, with plans for more integrations to follow. This facilitates a seamless connection between offline conversion events and online campaign exposures within Yahoo DSP.

Travis Clinger, chief connectivity & ecosystem officer at LiveRamp, commented on the launch, stating, "Through this solution, advertisers can easily upload their LiveRamp offline conversions on Yahoo DSP and close the loop on measurement, gaining a clearer understanding of how our online advertising efforts are driving offline sales. Amidst increasing pressures on advertisers’ budgets, using a CAPI enables increased campaign effectiveness – and better insights into returns – helping advertisers to make the best use of their investments and to highlight the critical role they play.”