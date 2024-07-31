Century Pulp and Paper appoints Vector Brand Solutions as its brand & communications AOR

Century Pulp & Paper (CPP), part of the Aditya Birla Group and a major player in the domestic and the export market for paper, board, tissue and pulp, has appointed Vector Brand Solutions as their brand and communications agency on record, for their portfolio.

Part of Quotient Ventures, Vector Brand Solutions is a full funnel creative agency based out of Mumbai.

Mahuya Chaturvedi, Marketing and Consumer Product Head, Century Pulp and Paper, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Vector as our agency partners, as we enter the next phase of our growth journey. The Vector team brings a potent combination of deep strategic thinking and a sharp creative approach, and together we hope to engage with consumers in new and meaningful ways. We are super-excited about this partnership and look forward to shaping the future of this category.”