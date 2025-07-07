            

Madison Media Plus wins media mandate for Strch

The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and the agency will be managing the entire media mandate for the brand.

By  Storyboard18Jul 7, 2025 9:19 AM
Madison Media Plus wins media mandate for Strch
Madison Media Plus has been entrusted with scaling Strch’s presence across India by driving awareness, building aspirations and positioning it as a go-to activewear brand.

Madison Media Plus, a unit of Madison World, has won the media mandate for Strch, a home-grown Indian activewear brand. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and the agency will be managing the entire media mandate for the brand.

Strch is built on the promise of comfort, performance and style as it caters to a new generation that values both function and fashion in active wear. Madison Media Plus has been entrusted with scaling Strch’s presence across India by driving awareness, building aspirations and positioning it as a go-to activewear brand.

Mimi Deb, COO, Madison Media Plus said, “We’re very excited to partner with Strch. Our focus will be on building a sharp and scalable media strategy that not only drives visibility but also cements Strch’s position as a front-runner in the activewear space.”

"We’re excited to join hands with Madison Media Plus as we take STRCH to the next stage of growth. We look forward to this journey together as we make STRCH a go-to name in the Indian activewear space,” said, Prithvi Bhagat, Founder, Strch.


Tags
First Published on Jul 7, 2025 9:19 AM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Amid AI upheaval, advertising leaders seek balance between talent and technology

Amid AI upheaval, advertising leaders seek balance between talent and technology

Agency News

Madison Media Omega wins media mandate for Farmley

Madison Media Omega wins media mandate for Farmley

Advertising

Ad holding giants go on a shopping spree for Influencer Marketing firms

Ad holding giants go on a shopping spree for Influencer Marketing firms

Agency News

Havas Media Network's Arena India bags the integrated media mandate for realme

Havas Media Network's Arena India bags the integrated media mandate for realme

Brand Makers

S4 Capital's Monks India onboards Sandipan Bhattacharyya as India Head - Creative

S4 Capital's Monks India onboards Sandipan Bhattacharyya as India Head - Creative

Agency News

WPP and Vercel expand partnership to accelerate AI-powered digital experience craft

WPP and Vercel expand partnership to accelerate AI-powered digital experience craft

How it Works

Omnicom-IPG merger gets conditional FTC nod amidst ad boycott concerns

Omnicom-IPG merger gets conditional FTC nod amidst ad boycott concerns