            

Haleon initiates a global creative agency review

The aim is to streamline work, which is currently spread across three ad holding companies: WPP, Interpublic Group (IPG), and Publicis Groupe.

By  Storyboard18Jul 9, 2025 10:00 AM
Haleon, the maker of Panadol tablets, Sensodyne toothpaste, Centrum vitamins, and Advil painkillers has launched a global creative agency review, as per an Ad Age report. The aim is to streamline work, which is currently spread across three ad holding companies: WPP, Interpublic Group (IPG), and Publicis Groupe.

Havas was also named a partner with the launch of Havas Consumer Health. In 2024, the pharmaceutical company named US based Collectively as its principal US influencer marketing partner, and Vistar Media as its partner for programmatic out-of-home campaigns.

Haleon in India is a leading fast-moving consumer healthcare company, and its product portfolio spans five major categories - oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health and vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS).

The company's long-standing brands are Sensodyne, Eno, Iodex, Otrivin, Crocin, Polident, Parodontax and Centrum.


First Published on Jul 9, 2025 9:35 AM

