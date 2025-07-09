            
Madison Media Sigma wins Media AOR of The Sleep Company

The agency will be responsible for traditional media mandate that includes television and print.

By  Storyboard18Jul 9, 2025 9:50 AM
(Image Source: Official website)

Madison Media Sigma, a unit of Madison World has won the Media AOR for The Sleep Company, a comfort-tech company with its focus on the consumers' improving sleep quality. The agency will be responsible for traditional media mandate that includes television and print.

Speaking on the win, Vanita Keswani, chief executive officer, Madison Media Sigma said, “We are thrilled to partner with a disruptive and innovation-led brand like The Sleep Company. We look forward to leveraging our strategic media expertise to amplify their growth journey across traditional and emerging platforms.”

Ripal Chopda, chief marketing officer, The Sleep Company commented, “At The Sleep Company, our goal is to revolutionize the way India sleeps and sits through disruptive innovation and consumer-first thinking. As we scale our presence across the country, impactful media execution becomes critical. We are thrilled to have Madison Media as our traditional media partner. Their strategic media acumen will play a pivotal role in helping us drive deeper awareness and accelerate our next phase of growth.”


