Interactive Avenues wins the creative and media mandate of Super League Kerala

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has bagged the creative and media mandate for Super League Kerala (SLK), Kerala’s football league.
The agency will craft SLK’s brand identity, and will be responsible for their social media presence, TVCs, digital content & creatives, OOH design, and cross-media campaigns. Interactive Avenues will handle the account out of their Mumbai office.
he agency works with various sports teams and bodies including the IPL team Rajasthan Royals, WPL team UP Warriorz, Pro Kabbadi League’s Tamil Thalaivas, F4 Indian Championship, Indian Racing League, and Argentine Football Association.
The agency’s partnership with SLK will focus on building a premium football league that helps everyone succeed in the game through sustainable community building, healthy competition, youth development, and wholesome entertainment, stated the agency.
Firoz Meeran, Vice Chairman – Group Meeran & Managing Director – Super League Kerala, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “We endeavour to transform the dreams of Kerala’s young football enthusiasts into tangible career options leveraging an exhilarating league format with six dynamic franchises. Given Interactive Avenues’ creative and sports marketing prowess, we are confident they are the perfect partner to help us build a transformative brand narrative that embodies Kerala’s rich sporting spirit.”
Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues, said, “We’re delighted to embark on this exciting football odyssey with Super League Kerala as their Creative partner. Leveraging cultural insights and community building strategies, we will help them drive impact and build a loyal fan following – not just during the upcoming league season, but way beyond.”
Matthew Joseph, CEO – Super League Kerala, commented further, “To celebrate the deep love Kerala has for football, we wanted to partner with people who have that love and understanding themselves. We’re confident that we have found that partnership with Interactive Avenues and look forward to a triumphant debut season of Super League Kerala.”