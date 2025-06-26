Bajaj Auto appoints AdGlobal360 to run pan-India hyperlocal marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
AdGlobal360 (AGL), a MarTech company and a member of Hakuhodo International, has secured the mandate to manage Pan-India hyperlocal marketing for Bajaj Auto Ltd. Probiking. Within three months of the partnership, all KTM and Triumph dealerships across India have been onboarded onto AGL’s proprietary hyperlocal platform, Glocal360.
Glocal360 is being actively leveraged by Area Sales Managers (ASMs) and the broader dealer ecosystem. Among its most impactful tools are TrendVizor, which enables data-backed decision-making through in-depth campaign performance insights and GeoBiz Manager, which enhances dealer visibility by streamlining the management of Google Business Profiles.
Bajaj Motorcycles, the brand’s core commuter segment, is currently preparing for a pilot rollout on the platform, marking the next phase of this digital expansion.
Manik Nangia, President Probiking at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “At Bajaj Auto Ltd. Probiking, we are committed to accelerating digital transformation at the ground level, fuelling stronger brand presence, discoverability, and consumer engagement at every dealership touchpoint. We are excited to embark on this journey with AGL, whose deep expertise in hyperlocal marketing and customised tech stacks will help our dealer network deliver more relevant, timely, and impactful customer experiences.”
Rakesh Yadav, CEO of AdGlobal360, said, “With Glocal360, we're not just digitizing dealer networks, we're enabling them to respond to consumer intent in real-time. This mandate is a validation of our deep-rooted investments in scalable, made-for-India MarTech solutions that adapt to regional nuances while delivering national impact. As we extend this ecosystem to Bajaj Motorcycles, we’re confident in building a hyperlocal model that’s both agile and outcome-driven.”