            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • cannes-lions-grand-prix-winner-lucky-yatra-fails-to-deliver-for-indian-railways-71316

Cannes Lions Grand Prix winner 'Lucky Yatra' fails to deliver for Indian Railways

The eight-week long Lucky Yatra Yojana, which was operational from March 20th to June 15th, pulled its shutters down owing to no significant increase in ticket sales.

By  Storyboard18Jun 21, 2025 1:19 PM
Cannes Lions Grand Prix winner 'Lucky Yatra' fails to deliver for Indian Railways
The initiative aimed to reduce rampant ticketless travel by transforming ticket purchase into a lottery-like incentive.

At the 72nd edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, one of the campaigns that garnered critical appreciation from the jury members was ‘Lucky Yatra’. Conceptualised by FCB Group India for the Central Railway, ‘Lucky Yatra’ was honoured with one Grand Prix, six Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Lions at the global stage.

The initiative aimed to reduce rampant ticketless travel by transforming ticket purchase into a lottery-like incentive.

From March 20 to June 15, the eight-week long Lucky Yatra Yojana offered daily and weekly cash prizes—₹10,000 and ₹50,000 respectively—to commuters traveling with a valid ticket. Commuters had to register by uploading a photo of their rail ticket and verifying via an OTP (one-time password) on the now‑defunct luckyyatra.com website.

But, only three passengers came forward to claim the prize during this eight-week run.

Despite out-of-home (OOH) ads at stations and platforms, on-train visuals and station announcements, and partnership with Radio Mirchi to amplify the ‘Lucky Yatra’ initiative, commuter associations alleged that the commuters weren’t aware of such an initiative which led to its limited uptake, stated a media report.

Despite the programme’s shutdown, discussions are ongoing to decide whether to revive Lucky Yatra in future depending on the situation, further added the report.


Tags
First Published on Jun 21, 2025 1:19 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

‘Sham’, ‘scam’: Cannes Lions-award winning ads under public scrutiny

‘Sham’, ‘scam’: Cannes Lions-award winning ads under public scrutiny

Brand Marketing

Britannia invites Parle to take space in this new ad: "Dear Parle Monaco, if we can share a shelf...."

Britannia invites Parle to take space in this new ad: "Dear Parle Monaco, if we can share a shelf...."

How it Works

Britannia and Talented respond to greenwashing accusations

Britannia and Talented respond to greenwashing accusations

Advertising

Cannes Lions Grand Prix Spotlight: Paris rewrote the rules of Olympic storytelling - and nailed the landing

Cannes Lions Grand Prix Spotlight: Paris rewrote the rules of Olympic storytelling - and nailed the landing

Advertising

Cannes Lions 2025: India clinches 5 Lions on Day 4; FCB India's 'Lucky Yatra' secures 3 Golds

Cannes Lions 2025: India clinches 5 Lions on Day 4; FCB India's 'Lucky Yatra' secures 3 Golds

Brand Marketing

Mast or Meh: Asian Paints, Flipkart, Snitch – who nailed the brief and who gave grief?

Mast or Meh: Asian Paints, Flipkart, Snitch – who nailed the brief and who gave grief?

Advertising

Crompton spends Rs 305.75 crore on advertising in FY25 to enhance brand visibility

Crompton spends Rs 305.75 crore on advertising in FY25 to enhance brand visibility