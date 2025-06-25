S4 Capital's Monks India onboards Sandipan Bhattacharyya as India Head - Creative

Monks, the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc, has appointed Sandipan Bhattacharyya as its India Head - Creative.

Bhattacharyya joins the agency to lead its creative vision, overseeing an integrated team serving both Indian and global brands. His arrival marks a significant milestone for Monks India as it sharpens its positioning as a new-age creative-tech partner, one that pairs data-driven insights and cutting-edge tech with boundary-pushing ideas.

Sandipan Bhattacharyya said, “Monks is redefining the agency model for a new era where creativity, data and technology come together seamlessly. That convergence is where the most exciting ideas are being born. While most agency networks are reacting to the future of creative tech, Monks has built its business around it.

Widely regarded as one of the most awarded and respected creative leaders in Asia, Bhattacharyya has steered some of India’s most iconic work over a two-decade career spanning Saatchi & Saatchi, BBDO, and most recently Grey South Asia, where he served as Chief Creative Officer. His body of work has earned over 120 international and national recognitions, including Cannes Lions, D&AD Pencils, One Show, Clio, Spikes Grand Prix and APAC Effies. Notably, he helped bring home India’s first Entertainment Lions for Music, shaping industry benchmarks in culture-first creativity.

At Monks India, Bhattacharyya will lead the creative output across the agency’s country portfolio, which includes Amazon, Tata Tea, Bajaj and a growing set of progressive Indian and global brands. His remit includes scaling the team, deepening integration between tech and creative, and building a culture of experimentation, excellence and craft.

“Sandipan joining us is a game-changing moment,” said Ketan Desai, Managing Director, India, who came on board earlier this year. “He brings not just pedigree, but a future-facing mindset. He understands that creativity today must be adaptive, intelligent and deeply connected to business outcomes. Together, we’re building a new creative model that doesn’t separate storytelling from systems thinking.”

Bhattacharyya’s appointment is part of a larger strategic shift underway at Monks India. Known for its real-time production capabilities, AI-driven workflows, and strategic tech innovations, the agency is now doubling down on creativity to deliver holistic solutions for marketers facing an increasingly complex media and cultural landscape.

To further reinforce this dual leadership, John Paite, who has long helmed creative-tech innovation for the company, will take on the expanded role of Creative Head – Tech & Innovation. With Paite continuing to lead the hub's cutting-edge tech and innovation work, and Bhattacharyya steering creative direction, Monks India is set to offer clients a unified and elevated approach that blends creative magic with tech muscle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sandipan to the Monks family. His exceptional experience and strategic insight will drive a new era of creative thought leadership across the agency. Together with Ketan and John, Sandipan will play a pivotal role in scaling Monks India to new heights, pushing boundaries, and setting new standards of innovation and excellence," said Kenny Griffiths, Executive Vice President, Monks APAC.