WPP and Vercel expand partnership to accelerate AI-powered digital experience craft

WPP, global communication company, and Vercel, a cloud application company, announced an expansion of their global strategic partnership to bring Vercel's pioneering AI technologies – v0 and AI SDK – to WPP teams and their clients.

This will bring the creativity and agility of vibe coding – a style of programming that uses natural language prompts to assist with the coding process – to WPP teams worldwide, accelerating digital experience design and enabling more people to create at the moment through simple text prompts and AI applications.

With Vercel's AI tools, creatives at WPP can now design, prototype, test and deploy digital experiences at speed. Users provide v0 – an AI-powered tool to help developers create digital elements – with a text-based description of a desired production-grade component, website or complete application.

Vercel's AI models then analyse the description and generate the corresponding code, which can be refined, customised and seamlessly integrated into existing digital experience projects. This means that even teams without coding expertise can create online experiences and craft digital marketing campaigns with greater precision. Teams will also have access to AI SDK, an open-source library that provides developers with the tools they need to build AI-powered products and agents.

According to WPP’s internal pilots and a network-wide Vercel v0 hackathon held earlier this year, the use of Vercel technologies in experience design processes has the potential to increase the development efficiency of the production of apps and websites by up to 25 percent, liberating teams to focus on the truly creative aspects of the digital experience, including crafting compelling narratives, mapping intuitive user flows and creating standout visual designs.

The expanded partnership will also give WPP priority access to new Vercel product releases, an advisory role in Vercel’s future roadmap, and provide targeted joint investment into new product development, integrations and innovation within WPP Open, WPP’s AI-enabled marketing services platform.

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer, WPP, said, “At WPP, we're committed to providing our talent with the best tools and technologies available to unleash their creativity. The adoption of Vercel's AI-powered tools will dissolve the traditional boundaries between functions, enabling our teams to move from prompt to prototype at speed. This autonomy empowers our people to ideate, build, test and deploy groundbreaking digital experiences that champion creative craft and connect with consumers online, ultimately delivering superior results for our clients.”