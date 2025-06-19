            
Nikhil Kamath invests in AIB founders' One Hand Clap creative agency

One Hand Clap has worked with brands like Netflix India, Prime Video, Swiggy, Ather, CRED, Bumble, BGMI, and EMotorad

By  Storyboard18Jun 19, 2025 4:58 PM
Nikhil Kamath has actively supported young entrepreneurs and has invested in their ventures

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested an undisclosed amount in One Hand Clap Media, a creative agency. According to the media statement, One Hand Clap is founded by Mumbai-based comedy group company All India Bakchod (AIB)'s executives Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan.

One Hand Clap has worked with brands like Netflix India, Prime Video, Swiggy, Ather, CRED, Bumble, BGMI, and EMotorad.

The creative agency has worked on ad film production, digital campaign execution and influencer marketing.

On receiving funding, Shah said the Kamath understands the vision of the company. "We both never cared for the status quo; we have always aimed to disrupt it, defy the metrics and algorithms to tell stories, not just campaigns for our clients," he added.

"Nikhil's investment validates our thesis that in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, speed and authentic storytelling are paramount," co-founder Manakkodan said.

Kamath has actively supported young entrepreneurs and has invested in their ventures. The 38-year-old entreprenure has formed WTFund under which he provides grants up to Rs 20 lakh, along with mentorship to startup founders.

In February, Kamath-led WTFund unveiled its second cohort consisting of 22 under-25 promising founders for grant funding and mentorship, including Bytes, Ai.gnosis, among others.


First Published on Jun 19, 2025 4:56 PM

