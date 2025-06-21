Cannes Lions 2025: India bags a Silver Lion on Day 5; BBDO India honoured for Ariel #ShareTheLoad

On Day 5 of the 72nd edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, India’s total medal tally had reached 32—surpassing its previous counts of 18 in 2024 and 25 in 2023.

In total, India won one Grand Prix, nine Gold, nine Silver and 13 Bronze Lions.

On Day 5, results were announced across categories: Glass: The Lion for Change, Film, Titanium and Sustainable Development Goals.

In the Sustainable Development Goals category, BBDO India bagged a Silver Lion for its decade long award winning campaign Ariel #ShareTheLoad for Procter & Gamble.

The campaign touched upon the concept of gender role inequality, specifically with laundry. Every ad, through its powerful concept, served as a reminder to the audience to equally participate in 'Sharing The Load'.

However, there were no wins registered by India in the remaining categories.

DAY 4

In the Brand Experience & Activation category, Publicis Groupe’s Leo, Mumbai was felicitated with a Bronze Lion for ‘Acko Tailor Test’ for the brand Acko, after having walked away with a Gold Lion on Day 2.

FCB India continued to create ripple effects with its ‘Lucky Yatra’ campaign for the Indian Railways by securing three Gold Lions, not only in the Brand Experience & Activation category but also in both the Creative Business Transformation and Creative Commerce categories. This brings FCB India's total count for 'Lucky Yatra' to nine: One Grand Prix, six Gold, one Silver & one Bronze.

Ogilvy India’s ‘Eye Test Menu’ for Titan Company impressed the Cannes Lions juries with its introspective concept. The campaign consecutively won a Bronze Lion on Day 2, Day 3, and on Day 4.

DAY 3

In the Creative Data category, Publicis Groupe's Leo, Mumbai bagged a Gold Lion for 'Acko Tailor Test' for the brand Acko.

Havas, Mumbai garnered appreciation with a Bronze Lion for ‘Ink of Democracy’ for Times of India in the Direct category, after having secured a Gold in the Print & Publishing category on Day 1.

‘Lucky Yatra’ has indeed brought luck and cheer for FCB India, as they won their second Gold for their innovative thought process conceptualized for the Indian Railways.

In the Media category, ‘Eye Test Menu’ for The Titan Company by Ogilvy, Bangalore received a Bronze Lion. And, Havas, Mumbai once again received its second Bronze Lion for 'Ink of Democracy'.

Publicis Groupe’s Leo was felicitated with a Silver Lion for its campaign ‘Takeoff Takeover’ for Cathay Pacific. And, Dentsu Creative Gurgaon was recognised with a Bronze Lion for its campaign ‘Garuda Rakshak’.

Indie agency Talented, Bangalore once again stood tall and proud with a Bronze Lion for ‘Nature Shapes Britannia’ for Britannia Industries.

Continuing its 'Lucky Yatra', in the category of PR, FCB India earned a Silver metal. And, they also won the coveted Grand Prix and another Gold Lion on Day 3.

Ogilvy, Mumbai won a Bronze Lion for ‘Box to Beds’ for Amazon.

In the social & creator category, BBH India, Mumbai was awarded the Bronze Lion for 'Bassi v/s Men’s Facewash' for Garnier. And, Ogilvy, Mumbai, this time won a Gold Lion for Mondelez’s ‘Erase Valentine’s Day’.

Day 2

Among the highlights, Ogilvy Bangalore earned a Bronze Lion in the Design category for “Eye Test Menu,” created for The Titan Company.

In the Entertainment segments, VML Mumbai took home a Silver Lion for Coca-Cola’s “The Girl Who Played The Tutari,” while Talented, Bangalore won Silver in the Sport category for “Avani’s Gold” on behalf of Britannia Marie Gold.

DAY 1

Day 1 opened on a vibrant note for India as they registered nine wins.

In the Outdoor category, five campaigns emerged victorious. FCB India earned a Bronze and a Gold for its campaign Lucky Yatra developed for Indian Railways. Ogilvy Mumbai secured Bronze Lions for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea’s Chai Bansuri, created for Unilever, and Vi Guardian Beads for Vodafone Idea.

Two Silver Lions were awarded to Talented, Bangalore, for Nature Shapes Britannia campaign for Britannia Industries, and to FCB Kinnect for Too Yumm to Cheer!, campaign for Too Yumm!

In the Print & Publishing category, Ink of Democracy for the Times of India by Havas, Mumbai was applauded with a Gold Lion.

In the Health & Wellness segment, Naga Saint Eye, developed by Godrej Creative Lab for the Eyebetes Foundation, received a Silver Lion. The Pharma category saw Lowe Lintas, Mumbai, take home a Silver for Dawai Reader, a campaign for Alkem Laboratories.

This year, India sent 982 entries to the festival—up from 826 in 2024—across a range of categories. The country secured 22 shortlists across four categories — Outdoor, Health & Wellness, Pharma, and Print & Publishing.

Indian work was shortlisted once in Industry Craft, five times in Design, four in Film Craft, two in Entertainment Lions for Gaming, and three each in the Music and Sport subcategories under Entertainment.