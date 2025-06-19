Dentsu’s Carat India CEO Sanchayeeta Verma quits

ADVERTISEMENT
Sanchayeeta Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Carat India has moved on from the agency. Sources close to the development have confirmed to Storyboard18.
Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu in 2023 had announced the appointment of Sanchayeeta Verma as chief executive officer (CEO).
Verma was appointed CEO of Carat India in 2023. Based out of Bengaluru, she was brought on board to steer the dentsu-owned media agency’s growth trajectory with a focus on strategic leadership. During her tenure, she also played a key role in mentoring talent, driving new business opportunities, and strengthening client relationships.
Before joining dentsu, she held various senior management positions at GroupM's Mindshare and Wavemaker.
Verma is a senior business leader with a 27-year of experience in the advertising, media and marketing industries. Over the years, she has gained expertise while navigating through streams across media, content, data, and technology.
She has worked across companies such as Lintas Media Group, JWT, Kiwi TTK, etc.
Verma has experience across diverse categories including FMCG, durables, telecom, finance, retail, e-commerce, fashion, and lifestyle, servicing brands like ITC, Titan Company Ltd, Google, Tata Global Beverages, Myntra, Wipro Consumer Care, Nestle, GSK, Motorola, Kellogg’s, Ford, ICICI, Castrol, DTC, Nike, PepsiCo among others.
Storyboard18 reached out to Dentsu India for an official comment. Story will be updated when we receive an official comment from the agency.