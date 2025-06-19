            

Dentsu’s Carat India CEO Sanchayeeta Verma quits

Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu in 2023 had announced the appointment of Sanchayeeta Verma as chief executive officer (CEO).

By  Imran FazalJun 19, 2025 1:53 PM
Dentsu’s Carat India CEO Sanchayeeta Verma quits
Before joining dentsu, she held various senior management positions at GroupM's Mindshare and Wavemaker.

Sanchayeeta Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Carat India has moved on from the agency. Sources close to the development have confirmed to Storyboard18.

Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu in 2023 had announced the appointment of Sanchayeeta Verma as chief executive officer (CEO).

Verma was appointed CEO of Carat India in 2023. Based out of Bengaluru, she was brought on board to steer the dentsu-owned media agency’s growth trajectory with a focus on strategic leadership. During her tenure, she also played a key role in mentoring talent, driving new business opportunities, and strengthening client relationships.

Before joining dentsu, she held various senior management positions at GroupM's Mindshare and Wavemaker.

Verma is a senior business leader with a 27-year of experience in the advertising, media and marketing industries. Over the years, she has gained expertise while navigating through streams across media, content, data, and technology.

She has worked across companies such as Lintas Media Group, JWT, Kiwi TTK, etc.

Verma has experience across diverse categories including FMCG, durables, telecom, finance, retail, e-commerce, fashion, and lifestyle, servicing brands like ITC, Titan Company Ltd, Google, Tata Global Beverages, Myntra, Wipro Consumer Care, Nestle, GSK, Motorola, Kellogg’s, Ford, ICICI, Castrol, DTC, Nike, PepsiCo among others.

Storyboard18 reached out to Dentsu India for an official comment. Story will be updated when we receive an official comment from the agency.


Tags
First Published on Jun 19, 2025 1:53 PM

More from Storyboard18

Agency News

WhatsApp Sting: Dentsu CEOs secretly fed chat intel to CCI amid probe

WhatsApp Sting: Dentsu CEOs secretly fed chat intel to CCI amid probe

Agency News

Nikhil Kamath invests in AIB founders' One Hand Clap creative agency

Nikhil Kamath invests in AIB founders' One Hand Clap creative agency

Agency News

Breaking: Dentsu breaks silence, admits to blowing whistle in CCI’s media cartel probe

Breaking: Dentsu breaks silence, admits to blowing whistle in CCI’s media cartel probe

Advertising

Cannes Lions 2025: India roars with 14 Lions on Day 3; FCB India's 'Lucky Yatra' grabs a Grand Prix

Cannes Lions 2025: India roars with 14 Lions on Day 3; FCB India's 'Lucky Yatra' grabs a Grand Prix

Advertising

Simply Speaking Shorts #9: Disintermediation, e-commerce, AI - The three horsemen of the apocalypse

Simply Speaking Shorts #9: Disintermediation, e-commerce, AI - The three horsemen of the apocalypse

Advertising

Cannes Lions Grand Prix Spotlight: Vaseline took on TikTok pseudoscience, and won big at Cannes

Cannes Lions Grand Prix Spotlight: Vaseline took on TikTok pseudoscience, and won big at Cannes

Advertising

BMC elections set to drive 15% surge in outdoor advertising revenue

BMC elections set to drive 15% surge in outdoor advertising revenue