Apple appoints Ruchir Dave as the head - audio division

Ruchir Dave, currently, is the senior director at the tech giant.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 10:01 AM
Ruchir Dave started out as a research assistant at Applied Research Lab, Penn State University. He went on to work in companies like Cisco where he was responsible for Acoustic Design of IP Phones. (Image source: Unsplash)

Tech giant Apple has been restructuring its hardware team which specifically looks into the audio features across a range of products such as Macs and AirPods. The hardware team at Apple consists of 300 employees, where they play a crucial role in the creation of the software.

Gary Geaves, who led Apple as vice president - Apple Acoustics, is moving on from his position after a stint of 13 years. Dave, who has been associated with Apple for 14 years will succeed Geaves and his designation will be vice president - acoustics.

Dave started out as a research assistant at Applied Research Lab, Penn State University. He went on to work in companies like Cisco where he was responsible for Acoustic Design of IP Phones.

His innings at Apple began as the lead acoustics engineer.

Geaves started his career at Bowers & Wilkins and started out in Apple as director, audio design and engineering.


First Published on Feb 22, 2024 10:01 AM

