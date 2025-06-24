            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • bajaj-consumer-care-names-naveen-pandey-as-its-md-jaideep-nandi-to-move-on-71677

Bajaj Consumer Care names Naveen Pandey as its MD; Jaideep Nandi to move on

Jaideep Nandi was appointed as the MD for a term of five years with effect from July 1, 2020. Accordingly, his tenure will conclude on June 30, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2025 7:14 PM
Bajaj Consumer Care names Naveen Pandey as its MD; Jaideep Nandi to move on
Naveen Pandey is armed with over two decades of experience across leadership roles, having a proven track record of delivering strong operating results and building high-performing, motivated teams. (From left to right: Naveen Pandey and Jaideep Nandi)

Bajaj Consumer Care has appointed Naveen Pandey as the managing director for a period of five consecutive years with effect from June 24, 2025, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 19th Annual General Meeting, stated an exchange filing.

Jaideep Nandi was appointed as the MD for a term of five years with effect from July 1, 2020. Accordingly, his tenure will conclude on June 30, 2025.

Pandey is armed with over two decades of experience across leadership roles, having a proven track record of delivering strong operating results and building high-performing, motivated teams.

His expertise spans across P&L management, strategic planning, innovation, sales, marketing, board and investor relations, and government/regulatory affairs.

Pandey has over five years of experience in general management, including two years as MD of a listed company, where he drove growth and transformation. He has spearheaded portfolio expansions through the launch of new products and market penetration initiatives.

Nandi graduated in mechanical engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and holds a post graduation degree in management, marketing & finance from IIM, Bangalore.

In another key management change, Aakash Gupta has been appointed as head-finance, designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company with effect from July 1, 2025.

Gupta succeeds Richard D’Souza, who tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.


Tags
First Published on Jun 24, 2025 7:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

'We can build businesses of the future, just like my father did,' says Mukesh Ambani

'We can build businesses of the future, just like my father did,' says Mukesh Ambani

Brand Makers

Nitin Saluja joins LEGO group as Director of Government & Public Affairs

Nitin Saluja joins LEGO group as Director of Government & Public Affairs

Brand Makers

Piyush Goyal says India set to be third-largest economy by 2027

Piyush Goyal says India set to be third-largest economy by 2027

Brand Makers

Mercedes-Benz appoints Brendon Sissing as the VP - Sales & Marketing, India

Mercedes-Benz appoints Brendon Sissing as the VP - Sales & Marketing, India

Brand Makers

Meta launches next era of Gen AI features for advertisers and agencies

Meta launches next era of Gen AI features for advertisers and agencies

Brand Makers

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani shares his life's boldest bet, 'Biggest risk we took was...'

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani shares his life's boldest bet, 'Biggest risk we took was...'

Brand Makers

S4 Capital's Monks India onboards Sandipan Bhattacharyya as India Head - Creative

S4 Capital's Monks India onboards Sandipan Bhattacharyya as India Head - Creative