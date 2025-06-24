Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality names Molly Jaiswal as Head of Marketing - PCDR

ADVERTISEMENT
Molly Jaiswal, who headed Impresario Handmade Restaurants as the deputy vice president, has joined Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality as the head of marketing - PCDR (Premium Casual Dining & Restaurants).
Her skill set encompasses growth hacking, demand generation, and brand management, strategic partnership, and product launch, GTM.
Jaiswal was the senior marketing executive at Kamala Group, and then joined Future Group India as the assistant marketing manager. At Ola, as the regional marketing manager of West Zone, Jaiswal led demand generation and new customer acquisition.
She worked on customer engagement, increased customer booking frequency, customer retention, re-activation and building customer loyalty. She handled regional marketing for 20+ cities closely working with cluster managers, city heads and reporting to business head (West).
Jaiswal also held marketing positions at Toppr and Epic for Kids.