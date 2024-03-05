Bacardi India announces Mahesh Kanchan as marketing director for India & neighboring countries

Bacardi India Private Limited announced the appointment of Mahesh Kanchan as the company's new Marketing Director, Bacardi India & Neighboring Countries. He will now spearhead marketing strategies for Bacardi’s portfolio of brands across India and surrounding markets, from the company’s office in Gurgaon.

Kanchan has built a distinguished career spanning over two decades, with expertise in growing brands through executional excellence, and steering companies towards profitable growth. Previously serving as the CEO of Del Monte Foods India, Mr. Kanchan played a key role in transforming Del Monte Foods’ market strategies to boost brand profitability and long-term growth.

Prior to his tenure at Del Monte, Kanchan led marketing efforts in the Indian alcobev sector in his role as Vice President – Marketing & Revenue Growth Management at Carlsberg India. Preceding this, he also helped shape Hershey India’s innovation blueprint and approach to growth as Vice President – Marketing & Sales; and led multiple verticals within Sales & Marketing during his time at Unilever India as Regional Marketing Director - South Asia, driving consistent growth for brands like Kissan & Knorr (in India), Blue Band & Flora (Pakistan) and Astra, Flora & Marmite (Sri Lanka).

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Mahesh Kanchan join Bacardi India’s leadership team," said Mr. Vinay Golikeri, Managing Director, Bacardi India & Neighboring Countries. "His strategic expertise and proven ability to drive brand growth align with Bacardi's vision for the Indian market. With India’s alcobev market continuing to grow into one of the largest globally across categories, we will look to his expertise and guidance to lead our strategic marketing in a direction that meaningfully connects and resonates with our audiences across the country."

Commenting on his newly appointed role, Mr. Kanchan says, “I am thrilled to embrace the opportunity to enhance both the established and new age brands within the Bacardi portfolio across India and neighboring markets. I look forward to amplifying Bacardi’s consumer-first marketing efforts to bring fresh and meaningful experiences that resonate with our audiences and drive meaningful growth to continue elevating our brand presence.”