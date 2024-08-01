Bajaj Electricals appoints Vishal Chadha as chief operating officer - consumer products

Bajaj Electricals Limited appoints Vishal Chadha as Chief Operating Officer for the Consumer Products division. He brings with him more than 28 years of experience across organisations such as Britannia, Nokia, Snapdeal, and Kohler, with a background in Sales, Category Management, Marketing, and General Management.
Shekhar Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Electricals, stated, “I would like to welcome Vishal Chadha as the new Chief Operating Officer for our Consumer Products Business. Vishal’s extensive experience and strategic acumen in driving growth and operational efficiency make him a perfect fit for this role. His leadership will be pivotal in accelerating our growth trajectory and enhancing our market presence. We are confident that Vishal will play a key role in our continued success and innovation.”
Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals, said, “Vishal Chadha brings a wealth of experience with a proven track record in driving growth coupled with margin expansion. He blends a consumer-centric approach towards the marketplace with a focus on operational excellence to ensure strong execution. I am confident his leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive the next phase of our strategic journey for the Consumer Products Business. Vishal’s expertise will help deliver exceptional value to all our stakeholders.”
Chadha said, “Joining Bajaj Electricals is a remarkable opportunity, and I am excited to contribute to the company’s journey. The organisation stands out for its legacy of trust and commitment to quality. Its Consumer Products Business comprises a dynamic portfolio of iconic, contemporary, and premium brands spanning a diverse range of product categories that are integral to every Indian household. Given the ongoing strategic transformation and innovation-led approach, the business is well-poised to grow rapidly over the coming years. I look forward to leveraging my background across FMCG, consumer devices, and e-commerce to driving greater marketplace gains and establishing a strong and sustainable consumer-centric business model. Together with the talented team here, we will work towards exceeding consumer and stakeholder expectations.”