Meta elevates Connor Hayes to Head of Threads

Connor Hayes, who led Meta as vice president - product for generative AI has been elevated to head social media and microblogging service Threads, stated a media report.
Hayes began his career at Facebook and was elevated to director of product management. Much of his time on the product team was spent improving the consumer experience around photo and video sharing in the Facebook App. He helped ship the Facebook Camera, Facebook Stories, their early AR effects and sharing integrations between Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Hayes headed Canvas as the head of product where he looked into product management, product design and data science.