            

Meta elevates Connor Hayes to Head of Threads

Connor Hayes previously led Meta as vice president - product for generative AI.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 7:15 AM
Connor Hayes began his career at Facebook and was elevated to director of product management.

Connor Hayes, who led Meta as vice president - product for generative AI has been elevated to head social media and microblogging service Threads, stated a media report.

Hayes began his career at Facebook and was elevated to director of product management. Much of his time on the product team was spent improving the consumer experience around photo and video sharing in the Facebook App. He helped ship the Facebook Camera, Facebook Stories, their early AR effects and sharing integrations between Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

Hayes headed Canvas as the head of product where he looked into product management, product design and data science.


First Published on Jul 18, 2025 7:15 AM

