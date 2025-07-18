CK Birla Group's Group CMO Deepali Naair steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Deepali Naair, who served as Group Chief Marketing Officer at the CK Birla Group, has stepped down from her position, she confirmed to Storyboard18. Her next move is yet to be announced.
Prior to joining CK Birla Group, Naair was the director - digital sales, Bengaluru Digital Sales Centre for IBM. She was also the Digital Sales Centre Growth leader for JAPAC at IBM.
In the past, Naair has served as CMO for IBM in India & South Asia. Before IBM, she led marketing and digital at IIFL Wealth group of Companies. She was also a non-executive member of the Board at IIFL Wealth Finance.
In financial services, she has held leadership positions with L&T Insurance & HSBC. Naair has also worked with Tata Motors, BPL Mobile, Draft FCB-Ulka; was the Marketing Manager for Saffola and Mediker at Marico. She headed products and marketing at HSBC Global Asset Management and at L&T insurance she was head – marketing, digital sales and customer service.
She led marketing, digital, analytics, inventory sales at Mahindra Holidays as CMO. Naair is also a podcast host to a successful series called "Being CEO with Deepali Naair".