Karnataka defers action on RCB stampede, criminal charges loom for organizers

The Karnataka state government has once again postponed a decision on punitive action against the organizers of the ill-fated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The move comes after the cabinet received the comprehensive final report into the tragedy on Thursday.

The two-volume report, compiled by retired High Court Justice John Michael Cunha and submitted on July 11, was formally presented to the cabinet. However, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil confirmed that the report was taken up at the very end of the meeting and no immediate discussions or reviews of its findings occurred. "The cabinet has received the report of Justice Cunha. We will study and discuss the same in the next cabinet meeting and we will communicate the decisions thereafter," Patil stated to reporters.

When pressed on whether any part of the findings had been reviewed, Patil reiterated, "It is not known. We opened that as the last subject at the meeting today. The cabinet will study the report. We will discuss and decide on it in the next meeting." He also indicated that the report would be submitted to the court "whenever it has to be submitted."

While no official announcement was made, two ministers present at the cabinet meeting revealed to HT that the possibility of pressing criminal charges against RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event organizer DNA Entertainment Networks was discussed. A final decision on this significant step is expected after a detailed discussion in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

This deferral follows an earlier status report submitted by the state government to the High Court on June 12, which unequivocally laid the blame on the event organizers. That report accused the organizers of proceeding with the celebrations without police permission, failing to anticipate the massive crowd, and neglecting crucial safety measures.

Specifically, the government highlighted that RCB, DNA Networks, and KSCA acted without prior consultation or approval from city police. A last-minute "intimation," not a formal application, was sent by KSCA to Cubbon Park police on June 3, mere hours before the IPL final, indicating a potential celebration if RCB won. This communication, the report noted, failed to comply with the procedures outlined in the 2009 Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions Order.

Despite lacking proper clearance, RCB's social media handles began promoting the celebration from 7:01 AM on June 4, inviting fans to a victory parade with "free entry" explicitly mentioned. A video from star cricketer Virat Kohli was shared at 8:55 AM. By 3:14 PM, as thousands had already gathered, organizers posted that entry would be limited and available via free passes, creating widespread "confusion, frustration, and chaos."

The government's report further detailed a litany of organizational failures:

Delayed gate openings and uninstructed private security guards led to crowds forcing their way into the stadium by breaking open gates.

A lack of loudspeakers, signage, or public guidance systems intensified the chaos.

No on-site medical arrangements were provided by the organizers, despite being mentioned on passes, forcing local police to arrange emergency services.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the government took swift action, suspending five police officers, including the city police commissioner and two senior IPS officers. A magisterial inquiry was initiated, and FIRs were registered against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Networks, leading to four arrests. The political secretary to the chief minister was removed, and the state intelligence chief was replaced.

Acknowledging the absence of a formal crowd management policy, the government is now actively drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent similar incidents at future events, aiming to outline mandatory measures for all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has accused the Congress-led government of shirking responsibility and politicizing the incident. BJP MLA Aravind Bellad claimed the event was also promoted by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other government officials. "It’s not only RCB that invited people, a huge number of people came on the invitation of the Congress, DK Shivakumar and government officials. The DPAR secretary came on TV and invited people. The government is solely responsible for this," he asserted.