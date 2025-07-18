            
Flipkart elevates Kanchan Mishra to lead mobiles and qcomm

Flipkart has appointed Kanchan Mishra to lead its Mobiles and Quick Commerce businesses following the exit of veteran executive Smrithi Ravichandran.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 9:19 AM
Flipkart has handed over the reins of its Mobiles category to Kanchan Mishra, Business Unit Head of Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce arm, Moneycontrol reported. This leadership consolidation comes in the wake of Smrithi Ravichandran’s exit, a veteran who spent over 13 years at the Walmart-owned e-commerce major, most recently serving as Vice President and Head of Mobiles and Travel.

As per the report by Moneycontrol, Mishra, who has been with Flipkart for 11 years, confirmed that will now lead both Mobiles and Minutes. Meanwhile, Manjari Singhal, Chief Business and Growth Officer at Cleartrip, will take over the Travel business.

The leadership transitions come at a time of intensified industry competition, especially in the quick commerce segment, where rivals like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto are aggressively scaling.

While Flipkart has not confirmed Ravichandran’s departure, the internal moves suggest the company is doubling down on leadership depth and continuity amid market churn.


First Published on Jul 18, 2025 9:19 AM

