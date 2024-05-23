            

      Bayer's head - marketing and digital Ritu Mittal bags the additional responsibilities of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

      For the India region, Ritu Mittal oversaw a wide range of responsibilities. This included full P&L ownership, driving innovative product development in the startup ecosystem, crafting forward-thinking digital strategies embracing technology, and fostering entrepreneurship.

      By  Storyboard18May 23, 2024 7:58 AM
      Ritu Mittal has worked across Accenture Business Consulting and Procter & Gamble.

      Ritu Mittal, who is Bayer's head - marketing and digital for the Indian region, has taken up the additional responsibilities of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

      She stated, "I am excited to take on the additional responsibility of serving the ~200 million consumers in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in addition to the 1.4 billion consumers in India, with best-in-class science-based self-care solutions. The past four years have been a thrilling experience, and I am committed to applying all the learnings from the India launch to drive impactful results."

      For the India region, Mittal oversaw a wide range of responsibilities. This included full P&L ownership, driving innovative product development in the startup ecosystem, crafting forward-thinking digital strategies embracing technology, and fostering entrepreneurship. Mittal led end-to-end marketing and sustainability initiatives for diverse categories and brands like nutrition, pain, allergy, and derma.

      Mittal has worked across Accenture Business Consulting and Procter & Gamble.


      Tags
      First Published on May 23, 2024 7:58 AM

