            

Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon departs

Kirk Perry, board director has succeeded Thibaut Mongon as the interim CEO.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 2:17 PM
Thibaut Mongon, former CEO, Kenvue

Thibaut Mongon, who led Kenvue as the chief executive officer, has been ousted from his position. Kirk Perry, board director has succeeded Mongon as the interim CEO.

Mongon's departure also follows the departure of their chief financial officer Paul Ruh in May as part of its ongoing strategic review. Ruh was replaced by Amit Banati.

Kenvue has been facing mounting pressure from activist investors to improve its business, particularly in its skin and beauty business, stated a media report.

The company, whose portfolio consists of brands such as Johnson's, Neutrogena, Aveeno and Listerine, was spun off from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in 2023.

Mongon began his career at Danone and then worked at Bormioli Rocco.

Perry has served as a director of the company since December 2024. He previously served as president and CEO of Circana, a global provider of technology, data and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail and media sectors, where he remains a member of the board of directors.

Prior to joining Circana, Perry served as President, Global Client and Agency Solutions at Google, and was responsible for driving Google’s global revenue and growing its relationships with the world’s largest advertisers and advertising agencies. Before Google, he spent 23 years with Procter & Gamble, where he held several positions of increasing responsibility in general management and marketing roles, including President of Global Family Care; Vice President, U.S. Operations and North America Marketing, P&G’s biggest region; and Vice President, North America Baby Care.

Perry currently serves as a board member of The J.M. Smucker Company and Chick-Fil-A, Inc., a privately owned restaurant company. He previously served as a director of e.l.f. Beauty and Hillerich & Bradsby Co. (Louisville Slugger), a privately owned sporting goods manufacturer.


First Published on Jul 16, 2025 2:11 PM

