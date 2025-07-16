Torrent Pharma appoints Manish Kainth as CHRO

ADVERTISEMENT
Torrent Pharma has appointed Manish Kainth as chief human resources officer. Previously, Kainth held the position of senior vice president - HR at Tata Consumer Products.
In a note, he had shared, "I am extremely inspired and energised to find that Torrent Pharma has the DNA which is very similar to Tatas. The organisation truly values and cares for its people and believes in Doing Good for the communities and environment in a quiet manner. I am excited to work along with my Torrent colleagues, who have been extremely warm and welcoming, on further strengthening the people & culture agenda and bolstering our organisation impact in patient care and wellbeing."
Kainth began his career at Tata Motors then moved to Hindustan Unilever and post that to IBM where he held the designation of general manager - HR. HSBC appointed him as the vice president - HR and then he was roped in by Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Healthcare.
He joined Tata Consumer Products as VP - HR. His skills HR Skills expert areas are HR strategy; talent management; leadership development; organization design and change management; organization integration during mergers & acquisitions; employee engagement; performance management; compensation and benefits; learning and development; an union relations.