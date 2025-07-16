            

Torrent Pharma appoints Manish Kainth as CHRO

Previously, Manish Kainth held the position of senior vice president - HR at Tata Consumer Products.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 3:39 PM
Torrent Pharma appoints Manish Kainth as CHRO
Manish Kainth began his career at Tata Motors then moved to Hindustan Unilever and post that to IBM where he held the designation of general manager - HR.

Torrent Pharma has appointed Manish Kainth as chief human resources officer. Previously, Kainth held the position of senior vice president - HR at Tata Consumer Products.

In a note, he had shared, "I am extremely inspired and energised to find that Torrent Pharma has the DNA which is very similar to Tatas. The organisation truly values and cares for its people and believes in Doing Good for the communities and environment in a quiet manner. I am excited to work along with my Torrent colleagues, who have been extremely warm and welcoming, on further strengthening the people & culture agenda and bolstering our organisation impact in patient care and wellbeing."

Kainth began his career at Tata Motors then moved to Hindustan Unilever and post that to IBM where he held the designation of general manager - HR. HSBC appointed him as the vice president - HR and then he was roped in by Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Healthcare.

He joined Tata Consumer Products as VP - HR. His skills HR Skills expert areas are HR strategy; talent management; leadership development; organization design and change management; organization integration during mergers & acquisitions; employee engagement; performance management; compensation and benefits; learning and development; an union relations.


Tags
First Published on Jul 16, 2025 3:39 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Debra Crew set to exit as Diageo seeks fresh leadership: Reports

Debra Crew set to exit as Diageo seeks fresh leadership: Reports

Brand Makers

Narayana Murthy’s in-flight 'Masterclass' with Tejasvi Surya rekindles debate on work ethic and India's future

Narayana Murthy’s in-flight 'Masterclass' with Tejasvi Surya rekindles debate on work ethic and India's future

Brand Makers

GCPL reveals 3 pillars for growth model- Soap, insecticides, future-facing categories

GCPL reveals 3 pillars for growth model- Soap, insecticides, future-facing categories

Brand Makers

Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon departs

Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon departs

Brand Makers

'Don't have a jet. But would like to have one': Deepinder Goyal

'Don't have a jet. But would like to have one': Deepinder Goyal

Brand Makers

Medimix appoints Amruta Khanvilkar as brand ambassador

Medimix appoints Amruta Khanvilkar as brand ambassador

Brand Makers

Billionaire but not belonging! Pedder Road said no to even Jhunjhunwala

Billionaire but not belonging! Pedder Road said no to even Jhunjhunwala