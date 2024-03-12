BluSmart appoints Aditi Shukla as President of Corporate Development

BluSmart, the Indian EV ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, announced its latest addition to the leadership team Aditi Shukla, joining as President, Corporate Development. In her new role, Shukla is spearheading strategic initiatives for BluSmart across fundraising, strategic partnerships, and will work closely with the co-founders on organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

Shukla brings a wealth of industry and diverse sector experience and a proven track record in strategy and corporate development to her new role. Her previous stints include Rothschild Investment Banking (M&A advisory), Cipla’s Corporate Strategy and M&A and most recently Google (India) where she led strategic partnerships and played a pivotal role in fostering growth.

Speaking on this appointment, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder, BluSmart said, “I welcome Aditi to the leadership team at BluSmart which stands at the threshold of an exciting phase of growth and geographic expansion. Aditi brings considerable experience in corporate strategy and business development. With Aditi on-board, it will help us accelerate faster and scale our business to unlock more opportunities that enable the business to fulfill our vision”.

Aditi Shukla, President, Corporate Development, BluSmart, stated, “I am excited to join BluSmart at this stage of the journey as we build an integrated energy – infrastructure - mobility & technology business in line with our vision to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale’”.